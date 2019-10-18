Washington State (3-3) vs. Colorado (3-3)

4 p.m. Saturday, Martin Stadium

TV/Radio: ESPNU; 710 ESPN AM

LATEST LINE: Washington State by 12

WSU key players

QB Anthony Gordon: 211 of 296, 2,612, 25 TDs, 6 INT

RB Max Borghi: 407 yards rushing, 271 yards rec., 9 total TD

WR Easop Winston: 42 receptions, 496 yards, 9 TD

LB Jahad Woods: 58 tackles, 4 TFL

Colorado key players

QB Steven Montez, 137 of 210, 1,594 passing yards, 10 TD, 6 INT

RB: Alex Fontenot: 103 rushes, 464 yards, 4 TD

WR Laviska Shenault: 21 rec., 296 yards yards, 2 TD

LB Nate Landman, 76 tackles, 3 TFL

Get the home crowd excited

It is homecoming at Martin Stadium and it’s important that the Cougars, coming off three straight losses, give the crowd something to cheer early. If the Cougars start poorly, the crowd might start turning on them. Colorado can’t be in a good state of mind coming off a 45-3 loss at Oregon, and if WSU can jump on them early, it might be a very fun day for home fans.

Don’t give up big plays

The WSU defense played better overall last week, but was undone by big passing plays in the 38-34 loss at Arizona State. Colorado has dangerous receivers, including Laviska Shenault Jr., who was a preseason All-American but has had a tough season. If the Cougars can stop Colorado from having explosive plays, they should win.

Points, points, points

Colorado has given up at least 30 points in each game. That could mean a big day for WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon, who rebounded from a mediocre performance against Utah with a nice game against an Arizona State defense that is much better Colorado’s. The Cougars seem capable of scoring at least 50 this week, and that should be more than enough.

Hanson’s prediction

The Cougars took a step forward last week even thought they lost. If they play with passion and energy, this is a game they should win fairly easily. Prediction: Washington State 52, Colorado 31