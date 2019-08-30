No. 23 Washington State (0-0) vs. New Mexico State (0-0)

7 p.m. Saturday, Martin Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Networks.

LATEST LINE: Cougars are favored by 32 points.

WSU key players

QB Anthony Gordon: 3 of 5, 17 yards, 1 INT

RB Max Borghi: 366 yards rushing, 374 yards receiving, 12 total TDs

WR Dezmon Patmon: 61 receptions, 816 yards, 5 TDs

LB Jahad Woods: 82 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT

New Mexico State key players

QB Josh Adkins: 222 of 393, 2,563 passing yards, 13 TD, 9 INT

RB Jason Huntley, 505 yards rushing, 529 yards receiving, 10 total TD

WR O.J. Clark, 52 receptions, 512 yards, 1 TD

LB Javahn Ferguson: 131 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 1 INT

*2018 season statistics

Gordon’s time

Anthony Gordon, a redshirt senior, gets his first chance to show he is ready take over at quarterback from Gardner Minshew, who led the Cougars to a school-record 11 wins last season. Gordon has thrown for all of 17 yards at WSU in his three years (one as a redshirt) after transferring from City College of San Francisco, but he was impressive in the spring football game and won the job over graduate transfer Gage Gubrud. Many thought Gubrud, who had more than 11,000 yards of total offense in 2 1/2 seasons as the starting quarterback for Eastern Washington, would win the job. He is ready if needed.

Ready in the defensive backfield?

Washington State’s secondary suffered a big blow this summer when star strong safety Jalen Thompson was ruled ineligible for the season. That went from a position of strength to concern. Daniel Isom, a JC transfer, has moved from cornerback to fill that role. Bryce Beekman, another JC transfer, will need to play well right away at free safety after starter Skyler Thomas was moved to nickelback. Senior Marcus Strong, who has been a part-time starter for two seasons, will start at one cornerback spot, but the other corner, sophomore Armani Marsh, is making his first start. Can this reconfigured unit stand up to the test?

Don’t look ahead

The Cougars are expected to win easily, but they have had issues in first games over the years. The Cougars got a big win last year at Wyoming to open the season, and defeated Montana State in the 2017 opener, but had lost five previous openers before that. WSU lost to FCS schools Portland State and Eastern Washington to open the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and that should serve as a warning of what could happen if the Cougars don’t take New Mexico State seriously.

Hanson’s prediction

Whether or not the Cougars are better than last year — as coach Mike Leach predicts — remains to be seen, but they should be too good for the Aggies in any case. Expecting Gordon to have a good game and season, but it must be comforting to Leach and Cougar fans that Gubrud is there just in case. Prediction: Cougars 55, Aggies 14.