Washington State (3-0) vs. Oregon State (3-0)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Martin Stadium, Pullman

TV/Radio: Fox; 770 AM

Latest line: Oregon State by 3

WSU key players

QB Cam Ward: 77 of 107, 990 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INT

RB Nakia Watson 27 rushes, 82 yards, 2 TDs

WR Lincoln Victor: 24 rec., 342 yards, 4 TDs

SS Jaden Hicks: 18 tackles, 1 INT, 1.5 TFL

Oregon State key players

QB DJ Uiagaleilei : 42 of 68, 660 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs

RB Damien Martinez: 40 rushes, 351 yards, 1 TD

WR Silas Bolden: 13 rec., 159 yards, 1 TD

LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold: 23 tackles, 1 sack

Have the day’s best QB

The quarterback who has the best day will likely be the QB who is celebrating a win at the end. Cam Ward is off to a great start for the Cougars, and one of his biggest stats is no interceptions. Oregon State’s DJ Uiagaleilei, the Clemson transfer and former five-star recruit, has solidified himself as the Beavers’ starter. Expecting both to play well, but who will be the best?

Slow the OSU ground game

Oregon State likes to establish the run, and Damien Martinez is one of the Pac-12’s best running backs. The Beavers’ success on the ground boosts their passing game. Washington State’s best chance for success on defense is to force the Beavers into passing situations.

Take advantage of home crowd

Two weeks after an emotional win over Wisconsin at Martin Stadium, the Cougars get a chance for another big win in front of a crowd that should be very fired up. A good start for WSU would certainly keep the Cougar faithful loud.

Hanson’s prediction

This game is a toss-up. Picked Oregon State before the season, but not now.

Prediction: Washington State 31, Oregon State 30