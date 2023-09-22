Washington State (3-0) vs. Oregon State (3-0)
Kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Martin Stadium, Pullman
TV/Radio: Fox; 770 AM
Latest line: Oregon State by 3
WSU key players
QB Cam Ward: 77 of 107, 990 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INT
RB Nakia Watson 27 rushes, 82 yards, 2 TDs
WR Lincoln Victor: 24 rec., 342 yards, 4 TDs
SS Jaden Hicks: 18 tackles, 1 INT, 1.5 TFL
Oregon State key players
QB DJ Uiagaleilei : 42 of 68, 660 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs
RB Damien Martinez: 40 rushes, 351 yards, 1 TD
WR Silas Bolden: 13 rec., 159 yards, 1 TD
LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold: 23 tackles, 1 sack
Have the day’s best QB
The quarterback who has the best day will likely be the QB who is celebrating a win at the end. Cam Ward is off to a great start for the Cougars, and one of his biggest stats is no interceptions. Oregon State’s DJ Uiagaleilei, the Clemson transfer and former five-star recruit, has solidified himself as the Beavers’ starter. Expecting both to play well, but who will be the best?
Slow the OSU ground game
Oregon State likes to establish the run, and Damien Martinez is one of the Pac-12’s best running backs. The Beavers’ success on the ground boosts their passing game. Washington State’s best chance for success on defense is to force the Beavers into passing situations.
Take advantage of home crowd
Two weeks after an emotional win over Wisconsin at Martin Stadium, the Cougars get a chance for another big win in front of a crowd that should be very fired up. A good start for WSU would certainly keep the Cougar faithful loud.
Hanson’s prediction
This game is a toss-up. Picked Oregon State before the season, but not now.
Prediction: Washington State 31, Oregon State 30
