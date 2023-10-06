

No. 13 WSU (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) at UCLA (3-1, 0-1)

Kickoff: Noon Saturday

Where: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks; 710 AM

Latest line: UCLA by 3 1/2

WSU key players

QB Cam Ward: 105 of 141, 1,389 yards, 13 TDs, 0 INT

RB Nakia Watson 35 rushes, 128 yards, 2 TDs

WR Josh Kelly: 21 rec., 336 yards, 5 TDs

SS Jaden Hicks: 24 tackles, 1 INT, 2.5 TFL

UCLA key players

QB Dante Moore: 47 of 86, 849 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs

RB Carson Steele: 41 rushes, 272 yards, 2 TDs

WR Michael Sturdivant: 12 rec., 279 yards, 2 TDs

LB Darius Muasau: 24 tackles, 5 TFL

Keys to the game

Pressure the QB

UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore was sacked seven times in a 14-7 loss to Utah in the Bruins’ last game. Because of that pressure, they did nothing offensively until a late touchdown drive. The offensive line has been an issue for UCLA, and that could mean big games for WSU edge rushers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. If the Cougars can make Moore uncomfortable, it should be a good game for the WSU defense.

More great play from Ward

The Cougars were expecting quarterback Cam Ward to take a big leap forward in his second season with the team, and that certainly has been the case through four games. He has yet to throw an interception and has hurt opponents with his arm and his feet. The Cougars could certainly use another great game from Ward in this tough road matchup.

Keep the momentum

The Cougars are coming off a bye after a huge win over Oregon State in a battle of two teams that were undefeated. UCLA appears a notch below Oregon State, but WSU needs to continue to play at a high level to win this game.

Hanson’s prediction

The undefeated Cougars are the underdogs, but the WSU defense will make it a tough day for the UCLA offense.

Prediction: Washington State 27, UCLA 14