PULLMAN — In finding the nucleus of his “foundational class” at Washington State, first-year coach Jake Dickert didn’t need to travel far.

WSU’s 10-man batch of new signees had a local flavor to it. Five Washingtonians headlined the Cougars’ haul of recruits, each of whom inked a letter of intent with the Pullman school Wednesday morning — not long after the NCAA’s early signing period opened.

It’d been eight years since the Cougs landed so many in-state prospects in one class, according to 247Sports.com. Six Evergreen State products agreed to binding contracts with WSU in 2013.

“The biggest thing I’m excited about is that half of our class really starts from our home state,” said Dickert, who has reiterated over the past month that WSU can sustain success by “planting the flag” in Washington, a Pac-12 recruiting hotbed.

“We’re the state university, and I think that’s an important place to be, because when you go local, there’s an understanding and care and passion.

“We feel that a lot of guys in this state really fit what we want to do here.”

Advertising

In shoring up their secondary — which will graduate several key pieces after WSU’s Sun Bowl matchup Dec. 31 against Miami — the Cougs looked to their backyard.

Safety Sam Lockett III returns to eastern Washington about four years after wrapping up his high school career at Gonzaga Prep.

He began his college years at Utah State before transferring to the City College of San Francisco. WSU nickel Armani Marsh, another G-Prep grad, vouched for his former Bullpups teammate.

“We believe Sam can come in and be an instant impact,” Dickert said. “We know we’re losing both our starters (at safety) and two linebackers — the core of our defense. It was important for us to go get a veteran player that has played a similar style of defense.”

Another safety, speedster Leyton Smithson, signed with WSU out of Squalicum High in Bellingham, where he turned heads this year as a prolific quarterback in a backfield that featured high-potential running back Djouvensky “Ben” Schlenbaker, a top-60 player nationally at his position who also joined WSU on Wednesday.

“He’s a physical specimen,” Dickert said of Schlenbaker. “I think he’s going to be a great fit for our new offense and the physical nature of how we wanna run the ball.”

Advertising

WSU reinforced a couple of other thin position groups, adding two-way Washington natives in prototypical middle linebacker Hudson Cedarland (Gig Harbor) and agile offensive tackle Jakobus Seth (Arlington).

Every incoming Coug rookie earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.com, with Andre Dollar’s 88.17 grade topping the class.

WSU cast its net to the Southwest and reeled in perhaps its most intriguing acquisition yet. Dollar is the school’s first tight end recruit in over a decade, and he’s one of America’s best at the position.

Dickert told Matt Chazanow on a Wednesday radio show that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dollar turns out to be a three-year captain at WSU.

The nation’s No. 23-ranked tight end found himself in the Cougs’ recruiting crosshairs after the program hired offensive coordinator Eric Morris, whose system employs TEs and H-backs.

“Getting to know (Dollar) quickly in the past couple weeks, I just think he’s that multi-dimensional tool we’re really going to search for going forward,” Dickert said. “We’ll continue to look at a lot of positions on offense. That’s where the additional spots will be used, just really shaping it to coach Morris and what we want to do going forward.”

Advertising

Just one other offensive player signed with WSU on Wednesday: Eric Wilder, a towering tackle from Utah.

WSU may have uncovered a defensive gem from Los Angeles in linebacker Taariq “Buddah” Al-Uqdah, the No. 2-rated Cougar recruit of the day. WSU fought off Pac-12 heavyweight Southern Cal for Al-Uqdah.

By virtue of his sideline-to-sideline play-making abilities, Al-Uqdah drew a comparison to WSU mainstay Jahad Woods.

“He’s a guy I think we can plug into our defense really early in his career,” Dickert said of Al-Uqdah. “I think he’s going to be an immediate impact guy for us.”

The Cougs’ secondary enjoyed the most considerable boost on signing day, with hard-hitting Texan safety Bryce Grays and dynamic Floridian cornerback Javan Robinson rounding out the group of four new DBs.

“We’ll continue to (emphasize recruiting Washington), as well as our outreach,” Dickert said. “Javan’s an example. If you’re the best player in West Orange, Florida, we’re going to find you there, too.”

Sponsored

Lockett, Dollar, Schlenbaker and Cedarland will enroll early at WSU and participate in spring camp.

Cougar staffers spent their bye week in early November on the road. Unsure at that point whether they’d be returning to Pullman for the 2022 season, WSU coaches fanned out, touching base with their commits and examining talent in Washington, California, Texas, Florida and Georgia.

The program made a late push on the recruiting trail over the past couple of weeks, sending out its four recently hired assistants for a final sweep.

“We were in unique circumstances when you talk about recruiting this class — keeping these (recruits) together,” Dickert said.

“The biggest thing in the middle of the season was just leveling with these guys, ‘Hey, stay with us,’ ” Dickert told Chazanow. “When I got the opportunity to be the head coach, it was about building those relationships even more.”

Even after its midseason coaching shakeup, the Cougs managed to attract four newbies. Dollar, Lockett, Smithson and Grays all pledged to WSU after Oct. 18, when Nick Rolovich and four of his Cougar staff members were dismissed for failing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Advertising

Lockett, who decommitted from San Jose State on Friday, didn’t settle on a landing spot until Wednesday. Dollar picked the Cougs one day before. Smithson and Grays chose crimson and gray in mid-November.

Apparently impressed by the team’s strong finish and future direction under Dickert, the six others stayed committed to the Cougs throughout the tumultuous campaign.

Two defected late. Edge-rusher Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei, a product of national powerhouse Mater Dei, flipped to the University of Arizona on Wednesday morning. Adryan Lara, a standout prep quarterback from Arizona, decommitted from WSU last week.

“They’re going to be the foundation of our future, and we’ll continue to add pieces as we go,” Dickert said. “By no means did our current staff have the ability to work on this current class for 365 days. … We’re already monitoring guys.”

The Cougs intend to scour the transfer portal and assess the juco ranks ahead of National Signing Day on Feb. 2. They’re eyeing running backs, searching for two quarterbacks — maybe one experienced and one fresh out of high school — and trying to re-establish the offensive line.

Dickert is fairly comfortable with the Cougars’ youthful pool of explosive pass-catchers and their depth on the defensive line. After Wednesday’s gains, he’s more confident in WSU’s linebackers and secondary, as well.

“In the last couple of years, we really shored up our future at the linebacker position,” he said. “We signed three safeties and still have the ability to maybe look at adding more. We feel good about the core of our defense in the back seven. I think the future is bright with these guys.”

As of press time, the Cougars’ 2022 class ranks 71st in the nation and ninth in the Pac-12, per 247Sports.com.