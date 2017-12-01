Tennessee's coaching search has been one of the wildest in recent memory. It's not over yet, and WSU coach Mike Leach has been at the center of it.

Even before athletic director Bill Moos left WSU to become Nebraska’s AD, Mike Leach’s future in Pullman was never certain. Would the Cougars be able to hold on to a coach who elevated the program to levels not seen since, well … the last time a coach left the program (that didn’t end so well for Mike Price). But the departure of Moos, who hired and championed Leach, left the situation even more clouded.

Below is a timeline of the events and rumors since Leach’s name first surfaced for the Tennessee job in a Football Scoop story published during the Apple Cup. This will be updated.

SATURDAY — Football Scoop reports Leach and Greg Schiano are leading candidates

“While we have heard from sources throughout the week that Currie feels comfortable with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano if he needs to go there, the buzz in the profession the past 24 hours has been that Mike Leach seems to have a very good shot at being offered the position,” Football Scoop wrote.

“The expectation from those we’ve spoken with is that Leach would accept the position if offered. We can further add that sources tell FootballScoop Washington State officials have had internal discussions about their plans should Leach move on (in addition to Tennessee, Leach could be wind up being a target at other SEC schools as well). In the event they need to make a hire, sources tell FootballScoop Washington State would move without hesitation to promote defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to head coach.”

A separate report from Reed Carringer, formerly of the blog Rocky Top Insider, said the search was over but did not name a coach.

SOURCE: The search is over. Tennessee has its guy. An announcement is planned for tomorrow and the next coach of the #Vols will be on campus tomorrow. As to the identity of that coach? That remains unconfirmed. — Reed Carringer (@ReedCarringer) November 26, 2017

SATURDAY — Leach says he expects to be back at WSU next season

After a 41-14 loss to Washington in the Apple Cup, Leach was asked if he expected to be back at WSU in 2017, in light of the recent report.

“Yeah I do,” Leach said. “I’m strictly focused on the Washington State Cougars. I have a limited knowledge of the internet, which is pretty clear, I don’t even turn anything on other than my phone, when it gets stuck, my kids turn it on. You guys are on your own with that. I can’t speak to rumors I don’t know anything about. I’m focused on Washington State, excited about that, we’re going to a great bowl and I for one couldn’t be happier.”

Rumors have been swirling about whether Mike Leach will leave WSU now that Bill Moos is at Nebraska. Leach addresses those rumors here.

SUNDAY — USA Today reports Tennessee is finalizing a deal with Greg Schiano

So it turned out an announcement was coming Sunday, but what would come next meant it wouldn’t last long. USA Today’s Dan Wolken reported the Vols were closing in on a deal with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano.

Tennessee fans broke out in protest, attributing their outrage to Schiano’s alleged complicity with Jerry Sandusky’s sexual abuse scandal while an assistant at Penn State. Tennessee subsequently backed out of the memorandum of understanding it struck with Schiano.

The Rock on UT's campus. pic.twitter.com/aG3BXrkKOW — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) November 26, 2017

MONDAY — Currie releases statement in defense of Schiano

The deal had fallen through because of public outcry. But Currie was adamant his first choice was the first one.

“As reported by the media, he was a leading candidate for our position. Among the most respected professional and college football coaches, he is widely regarded as an outstanding leader who develops tough, competitive teams and cares deeply about his student-athletes,” Schiano wrote.

“We carefully interviewed and vetted him, as we do candidates for all positions. He received the highest recommendations for character, family values and commitment to academic achievement and student-athlete welfare from his current and former athletics directors, players, coaching colleagues and experienced media figures.

“Coach Schiano worked at Penn State from 1990-1995. Consequently, we, of course, carefully reviewed the 2012 investigation report by Louis Freeh. Coach Schiano is not mentioned in the Freeh report and was not one of the more than 400 people interviewed in the investigation. We also confirmed that Coach Schiano was never deposed and never asked to testify in any criminal or civil matter.”

MONDAY — David Cutcliffe turns down Tennessee

The Volunteers first turned to Duke coach David Cutcliffe, ESPN’s Chris Low reported. But Cutcliffe, in his 10th season at Duke, was uninterested.

TUESDAY — Mike Gundy turns down Tennessee

Next on Currie’s list: longtime Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. But Gundy rejected those overtures — and a reported six-year, $41 million contract — to remain at Oklahoma State, Brett McMurphy first reported. Low said the Volunteers then reached out to Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Bruce Feldman, of FOX Sports and Sports Illustrated, added NC State’s Dave Doeren to the list.

I’m told #Tennessee is pursuing #okstate’s Mike Gundy as GoPokes has reported. Sources also tells me the #Vols have reached out to #Purdue’s Jeff Brohm & #NCState’s Dave Doeren in their coaching search. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2017

TUESDAY — Dave Doeren turns town Tennessee

Tennessee had reportedly singled in on Doeren, whose hiring according to ESPN’s comprehensive report of this saga might have spurred similar revolt to Schiano, but he decided to remain at NC State. ESPN reported Doeren signed a new five-year, $15 million deal with the Wolfpack.

WEDNESDAY — Lane Kiffin trolls Tennessee

Come on, we had to include this:

THURSDAY — And we’re back to Mike Leach

Leach’s name resurfaced Thursday night when a Tennessee sports blog, A to Z Sports Nashville, reported Leach was in Los Angeles for a meeting with Currie. It spiraled from there. NBC Sports Dallas reported Leach and Tennessee were “working on a deal” and that it could be announced Friday. A Tennessee reporter for Saturday Down South tweeted that Leach had interviewed for the job. Bruce Feldman, who co-wrote Leach’s book, said the meeting “went very well.”

THURSDAY — No deal imminent with Leach and Tennessee

Finally, to end the night, ESPN confirmed the meeting between Leach and Currie took place but that the two sides didn’t did not strike a deal. Also, that Currie was en route back to Knoxville — for a reason that would become clear in the morning.

THURSDAY — Leach returns to Pullman

Reporters from Cougfan.com greeted Leach at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around midnight.

Leach outside Pullman Regional Friday A.M.: “If I had met them I wouldn’t tell you, and if I hadn’t I wouldn’t tell you,” pic.twitter.com/DTGZIj1HgX — COUGFANcom (@COUGFANcom) December 1, 2017

FRIDAY — Currie out as Tennessee’s AD

ESPN’s Chris Low — who has owned this story, along with Bruce Feldman and Brett McMurphy — reported that the Tennessee brass had met with Currie early Friday morning and parted ways after only eight months. At a news conference that afternoon, Phillip Fulmer was named his replacement.

Did Fulmer just stage a successful coup?

Sources: John Currie was prepared to hire Mike Leach but university officials wouldn’t allow him to do so. Phillip Fulmer has been sabotaging search process in hopes to become Tennessee’s AD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 1, 2017