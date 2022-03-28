Washington State’s football program beat out a handful of other power-conference suitors, securing a signature from highly regarded Californian defensive lineman Rashad Mc­Kenzie Jr.

McKenzie, a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of Bishop Alemany High (Mission Hills, California), announced his decision to ink a binding contract with the Cougars over Twitter on Sunday evening.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound McKenzie held offers from a host of Power Five programs, including USC, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Nebraska, Arizona and Arizona State, but he chose WSU just two days after taking an official visit to the Pullman school.

According to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, McKenzie is the No. 109-ranked defensive lineman in the country and a top-70 overall prospect in California. McKenzie, who also lined up as a tight end for Alemany, helped his team to an 8-4 record as a senior playing against some of the stiffest competition Southern California can offer.

Softball

• Carley Nance earned Western Athletic Conference player of the week after helping Seattle U earn its 14th consecutive WAC series win. This is Nance’s fourth career WAC weekly award.

Hockey

• The Western Hockey League announced that Seattle Thunderbirds forward Lukas Svejkovsky has been named WHL player of the week. The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect led all WHL skaters with eight points (5G-3A) in three outings with the Thunderbirds this past week, including a career-best five-point performance Saturday in a 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants.