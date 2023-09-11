

PULLMAN — Washington State is losing a wide receiver who, ahead of the season, figured to feature prominently in the team’s offensive attack.

Junior DT Sheffield has left the program, WSU coach Jake Dickert shared during his weekly news conference Monday afternoon. The decision was Sheffield’s alone, Dickert said.

That will bump up receiver Isaiah Hamilton, a transfer from San Jose State, Dickert said. Hamilton played sparingly across the Cougars’ first two games of the season, but now he will back up senior wideout Lincoln Victor.

Dickert declined to share Sheffield’s reason for leaving, saying, “All private conversations are private and we’ll leave it at that. We move on and we keep forging forward.”

Sheffield, who transferred from Northwest Missouri Community College and enrolled at WSU in January, totaled four catches for 26 yards in two games at Washington State. He started WSU’s season opener against Colorado State, catching three passes for 19 yards and returning three punts for 31 yards, including one 20-yard return that led to a touchdown drive.

Sheffield did not start on Saturday, when Washington State upset Wisconsin. In that game, Sheffield caught one pass for 7 yards. He was targeted twice by quarterback Cameron Ward.

It amounts to a surprise loss for the No. 23 Cougars, who were excited about Sheffield and his potential. Coaches and players agreed he was the fastest player on the team, and he showed it during practices and games, jumping off the line and darting his way up the field on punt returns.

After WSU’s practice on Aug. 8, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade — himself a speedster — recalled one time when he raced Sheffield for fun.

“Ah man,” Smith-Wade said. “He burnt me.”

Sheffield’s addition seemed to energize the Washington State receiver corps, which transformed almost entirely over the offseason, adding new transfers like Sheffield, Hamilton, Kyle Williams and Josh Kelly. Now WSU will need more out of those guys, and maybe even more out of true freshman Carlos Hernandez, a wideout who has already piled up seven receptions for 72 yards.

Washington State’s next game is a home matchup with FCS Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

“We’ll continue to coach and be excited about the guys that are here on the team,” Dickert said. “We’re not gonna flinch, and keep moving forward.”



Cougars meet OSU on Fox

Two weeks after the Cougars upset Wisconsin on Saturday, they will return home to host Oregon State on Sept. 23, which will kick off at 4 p.m. on Fox.

To open Pac-12 play, the final season of conference competition as we know it, the conference’s final two members will clash. If both teams win again this weekend, the OSU-WSU game also will likely be a top-25 matchup: WSU is ranked No. 23, Oregon State is No. 16.

Next up for WSU: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado, under first-year coach Ed Lamb, has opened the season with two straight losses: A 31-11 road loss to Abilene Christian in Week 1, then a 42-7 home setback to Incarnate Word on Saturday.

The Bears, picked to finish 10th of 12 teams in the Big Sky preseason media poll, won three games last season, which brought an end to the Ed McCaffrey coaching era.

Lamb benched starting quarterback Jacob Sirmon, a former Husky, for backup Hank Gibbs.

Gibbs, a Wyoming transfer, used a 43-yard touchdown pass to give UNC its only score in that loss to UIW. The Bears struggled mightily otherwise, yielding 616 yards of total offense to the Cardinals, who torched UNC’s offense for 382 passing yards.

Sirmon played sparingly for the Huskies, and he transferred to Central Michigan for the 2021 season. After that year, in which he completed 61% of his passes for 734 yards, he bolted for Northern Colorado.

Northern Colorado’s starting running back is David Afari, a Miami (Ohio) transfer who has 99 yards rushing this season, and the club’s wide receivers include Blake Haggerty (four catches for 57 yards and a score last week) and Ty Arrington (four receptions for 62 yards this season).

“We can perceive our opponent a certain way,” Dickert said, “but really good teams go out there and attack it and live to a standard. And best is our standard around here. So that’s how we’re gonna attack an aggressive week of practice. We have a lot to get better at. We’re gonna respect Northern Colorado to come in here, and they wanna get the win, and we’ve gotta go show who we are — and do it for 60 minutes.”

These teams’ only previous meeting came in 2019, also in Pullman, where former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon racked up 464 passing yards in a 59-17 win.



Stone earns Pac-12 defensive honor

Washington State edge Ron Stone Jr. was named the Pac-12 defensive player and defensive lineman of the week.

Stone Jr. earned his second career Pac-12 weekly honor (defensive lineman, at Arizona State, 2021) after making five tackles, including two sacks and forced fumbles on both sacks in the 31-22 win over No. 19 Wisconsin in Pullman.