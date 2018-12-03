Quarterback chosen among college seniors and fourth-year juniors. He is not among the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Monday.

The award has been presented annually since 1987 to the nation’s top college quarterback. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.

He was not among the finalists invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Minshew has thrown for 4,477 yards while completing 70.6 percent of his pass attempts (433 for 613) and tossed 36 touchdowns against nine interceptions, and added three rushing scores. In addition to leading the nation in passing yards, the senior transfer also ranks first in total offense per game (381.7), passing yards per game (373.1), completions per game (36.0) and is fifth in touchdown passes (36).

Against Arizona, Minshew threw for 473 yards and a school-record and NCAA season-best seven touchdown passes.

The native of Brandon, Miss., helped Washington State to a school-record-tying 10 wins (10-2), a ranking of No. 12 in the Associated Press Top-25 and a spot in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Iowa State. Dec. 28

Minshew is also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, given to the best college quarterback.

Football

• Washington senior linebacker Tevis Bartlett, who moonlighted this fall as a part-time teacher at Nathan Hale High School, was named to the Pac-12 all-academic first team for the third year in a row. Bartlett has a 3.70 grade-point average as an education major, and he’s on track to earn his undergraduate degree this month.

Fellow senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven — who carries a 3.69 GPA as comparative literature (cinema studies), and was named last week the Pac-12’s Scholar Athlete of the year — was also named to the conference academic first team for the third time, and junior safety Taylor Rapp (3.61 GPA, business administration) was recognized for the second time.

UW sophomore defensive back Elijah Molden (a 3.66, arts & sciences) and sophomore defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (3.36, arts & sciences) were on the academic first team for the first time.

WSU defensive lineman Taylor Comfort (3.33, criminal justice and psychology) also was chosen to the first team.

Notes

• Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins was named the West Coast Conference men’s basketball player of the week.

• Seattle Pacific has won an NCAA Presidents’ Award for Academic Excellence for the eighth straight year. This honor is bestowed to athletic departments whose student-athletes achieve a four-year academic success rate of 90 percent or higher.

• The Everett Silvertips acquired right wing Max Patterson from Swift Current in exchange for the rights to listed forward Dawson Springer and a fourth round selection in the 2020 WHL draft.