MOBILE, Ala. – Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew managed to sound optimistic after the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Minshew, competing for the South team, completed 1 of 8 passes for 4 yards in a 34-24 loss to the North.

There were seven other quarterbacks in the game and they combined to complete 62.7 percent of their passes for 6.9 yards per attempt — compared with Minshew’s 12.5 percent completion rate and 0.5 yards per attempt.

Practice sessions and conversations with NFL personnel also are an important part of the Senior Bowl week and those apparently went better for Minshew.

“You ask anybody around, I had a great week of practice,” he said. “To be voted team captain, all my interviews went really well, there was a lot of positives that came out of this week.”

As for his passing stats, Minshew conceded “didn’t play as well as we wanted to in the game,” but noted there were receivers he hadn’t thrown to much and thus timing was an issue.

“It wasn’t accuracy, it was timing,” Minshew said. “That’s all it is. That’s how these games are. So, feel good about it, had a really good week.”

Washington tight end Drew Sample of the North caught four passes for 39 yards.

Linemen in the game that serves as an NFL audition included the UW duo of offensive lineman Kaleb McGary and defensive tackle Greg Gaines and WSU offensive tackle Andre Dillard.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, who struggled at times in practices before the game, completed 8 of 11 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown for the North.

Jones was voted the game’s most valuable player.

In addition to an overall MVP, there are also awards for the MVP of each team. Massachusetts receiver Andy Isabella, who had seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, got the honor for the North. South MVP Tyree Jackson, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound quarterback from Buffalo, was 13 of 21 for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones, projected as a potential first-round choice in the NFL draft in April, said, “Just showing the poise and showing kind of a comfort in the offense is something they wanted to see.

“At times, I’m not sure I did great with that, to be honest. But here in the game, I think I did get comfortable and I got into a rhythm.”