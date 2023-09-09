PULLMAN — Washington State avoided a late scare against No. 19 Wisconsin and former Badgers running back Nakia Watson scored a decisive touchdown with 5 minutes, 30 seconds remaining to help the Cougars pull off a 31-22 upset at Gesa Field.

It marked WSU’s second win over a 19th-ranked Wisconsin team in as many years after the Cougars pulled off a 17-14 upset of the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in 2022. Wisconsin became the first Power Five team — not including Pac-12 opponents — to make the trip to Martin Stadium in more than 25 years.

“We belong in a Power Five,” coach Jake Dickert said in a postgame interview with ESPN. “We’re all we got, we’re all we need.”

Jake Dickert after WSU’s win over No. 19 Wisconsin: “We belong in a Power Five.” pic.twitter.com/laDjoJv7Mt — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 10, 2023

“Stay off the playing field,” the PA announcer requests.



Good luck.



Final: Washington State 31, No. 19 Wisconsin 22. pic.twitter.com/kP23fiVYO4 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 10, 2023

WSU’s 18-point second-quarter advantage had been trimmed to two points midway through the fourth quarter and the Badgers were in position to take their first lead of the game when running back Chez Mellusi fumbled on Wisconsin’s 43-yard line, giving the ball away with 9 minutes, 19 seconds remaining.

Watson and the Cougars capitalized minutes later when the transfer running back, who spent the first three years of his college football career at Wisconsin, punched in a 1-yard touchdown to make it a nine-point WSU lead. The scoring play was set up by 14- and 23-yard runs from quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward and the Cougars got out to a 14-3 lead on touchdown passes to Kyle Williams and Lincoln Victor. WSU added to the cushion, establishing a three-score lead late in the second quarter thanks in part to a pair of turnovers created by the edge rushing tandem of Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson.

Advertising

Stone Jr. broke through to sack Badgers’ quarterback Tanner Mordecai for a 7-yard loss midway through the period and Jackson, a fellow sixth-year senior, recovered the fumble on Wisconsin’s 33-yard line.

WSU wasn’t able to capitalize on that takeaway, but on a nearly identical sequence three minutes later, Stone Jr. broke through for another sack on Mordecai, stripping the ball away on Wisconsin’s 2-yard line. Jackson picked up the loose ball and sprinted into the end zone, extending the Cougars’ lead to 24-6.

After gaining 213 yards of total of offense in the first half, WSU was held to just 40 yards in the third quarter and Wisconsin cut into the deficit on Chez Mellusi’s 2-yard touchdown run. The Badgers added another touchdown with 25 seconds left in the period on a 16-yard pass from Mordecai to Skyler Bell, but the ensuing two-point conversion failed, allowing WSU to preserve a 24-22 lead.

Ward finished 20-of-32 passing for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing 17 times for 43 yards. Victor, his top receiver, caught seven passes for 55 yards and also completed a 39-yard pass of his own midway through the first quarter.

Spokane native and WSU safety Sam Lockett II had a team-leading 13 tackles while Jaden Hicks had nine tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.