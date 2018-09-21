PULLMAN – Asontt Williams is a 5-foot-11, 177-pound sophomore at Cathedral High School. Pull up the young receiver’s Hudl tape and you’ll see a textbook route runner with eye-popping speed and impressive ball skills. Some clips show Williams pinched inside as a slot receiver and in others, the springy sophomore is lined up on the outside.

Through the first five games of his debut varsity season, Williams has caught eight passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. It’s just the start, anyone close to the program might tell you.

“He’s the next good receiver to come out of Cathedral,” coach Anthony Jefferson said.

That’s all Mike Leach and Washington State need to hear.

“They love (Williams),” Jefferson added. “He’s only a sophomore, but he’s amazing.”

The Cougars have tapped into the talent well at the Los Angeles high school three times in the last four years. So far, it’s a decision that has given WSU its starting slot receiver tandem of Renard Bell and Jamire Calvin, and more recently, three-star nickel safety Halid Djibril, a true freshman who should figure into their defensive plans sooner rather than later.

WSU has eyes on another Cathedral Phantom, four-star defensive end Stephon Wright, who has been offered by the Cougars and nine other Pac-12 programs, in addition to Alabama, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

Williams is intriguing, too, and if the Cougars decide to offer the rising Phantom receiver, their best pitch to him might be the numbers Bell and Calvin have put up playing in WSU’s Air Raid offense, which is similar in appearance and scheme to the model Jefferson runs at Cathedral.

Through 16 college games entering Friday night’s game at USC, Bell, a redshirt sophomore, and Calvin, a true sophomore, have combined to catch 92 balls for 1,079 receiving yards and six touchdowns. It’s just the start for them, too.

Both receivers, and now Djibril, have expanded WSU’s footprint at Cathedral, but so would a big result for the Cougars (3-0) Friday night against USC (1-2) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is a pebble throw away from the high school in Chavez Ravine area of L.A.

“Each kid brought something special to the program,” said Kevin Pearson, who was Cathedral’s head coach for 22 years before stepping down after the 2017 season. “They all were blessings. These kids all brought something special and unique, whether it was their talent, their personalities, their work ethic. All three of them were great in that regard.”