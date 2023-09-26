Wayshawn Parker, a three-star (247 Sports) running back from Sacramento, California, announced his commitment to WSU, giving the Cougars their 16th commitment in the class of 2024.

In choosing WSU, Parker turned down offers from Washington, San Jose State, Sacramento State and UNLV. A senior at Grant Union High in Sacramento, Parker took his official visit to WSU last weekend.

Parker, the No. 222 recruit in California, per 247, never took official visits to other schools from which he had offers, also according to 247.

Also, WSU senior Lincoln Victor will miss “a couple of weeks” with a high-ankle injury he suffered during the Cougars’ win over Oregon State, coach Jake Dickert said. That means Victor will likely miss the Oct. 7 game at UCLA, but he could return Oct. 14 against Arizona.

Men’s basketball

• The Gonzaga men will play USC on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. (ESPN) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Washington faces Colorado State at 4 p.m. in the first game of the Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational doubleheader.

Women’s golf

• Washington State freshman Alice Johansson tied for second at 9-under 207 at The Molly Collegiate in Seaside, Calif. WSU was eighth (12-over 876).

• Seattle U and host Gonzaga tied for third (+13, 865) at the Gonzaga Invitational in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Gonzaga’s Grace Lee was medalist at 13-under 200.

Men’s golf

• Kevin Li tied for 11th (-8, 205) and Seattle U was 10th at the Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno, Calif., (-5, 847), one stroke ahead of Gonzaga.