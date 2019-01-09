David Aldapa, a junior-college transfer from Golden West College, announced his commitment to the Cougars on Wednesday.

A junior-college transfer with a background as a linebacker and long snapper has orally committed to the Washington State football team.

David Aldapa, who played two seasons at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, Calif., announced his commitment Wednesday on Twitter. A walk-on, Aldapa told The Spokesman-Review he’s enrolled at WSU and taking classes in Pullman.

As a sophomore at Golden West, Aldapa recorded 61 tackles – 36 solo and 25 assisted – from his inside linebacker position. He also had one sack and two fumble recoveries in 10 games for the Rustlers, who finished the season with a 6-5 record.

Men’s basketball

• Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura on Wednesday made two player of the year award midseason watch lists.

Hachimura is one of 25 players on the Wooden Award list and one of 30 candidates for the Lute Olson Award.

The 6-foot-8 junior from Japan leads Gonzaga in scoring (21.4 ppg) while hitting 59.5 percent from the field. He has scored in double figures in all 16 games. He averages 6.4 rebounds.

Hachimura and teammate Brandon Clarke also made the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list. Hachimura was on preseason watch lists for the NABC player of the year and Naismith Trophy.

Hockey

• Jaxan Kaluski had a hat trick to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-1 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders, the CHL’s top-ranked team.

Seattle goalie Roddy Ross was excellent in the game with 33 saves on 34 shots to get his second win in as many starts. This was the fourth game of a six-game trip through the East Division. The T-birds are 2-2-0-0 on the trip, which continues Friday at the Moose Jaw Warriors.

• Bryce Kindopp scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal, in Everett’s 4-2 victory at Kelowna. Lassi Thomson scored both goals for Kelowna.