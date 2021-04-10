The Washington State football team held its first scrimmage of the spring, moving indoors to the practice facility due to snowy weather in Pullman.

The Cougars found the end zone when running back Max Borghi raced 25 yards.

Junior wide receiver Drake Owen had a big day, catching six passes for 139 yards, including three of 25-plus yards and a long of 50. Freshman De’Zhaun Stribling had four receptions for 45 yards.

Graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano led all quarterbacks, completing all eight of his passes for 115 yards, finding Owen for strikes of 27,17 and 35 yards. Redshirt-junior Cammon Cooper, who was 4 of 4 on WSU’s scoring drive, finished 5 of 8 for 81 yards and an interception.

Hydroplane racing

• Dave Villwock, unlimited hydroplane’s winningest driver, will return to the sport in 2021.

He’ll drive for Snohomish-based Bucket List Racing, the team announced Saturday. Villwock has worked with developing the racing team for several years. Villwock has won a record 67 races and 10 national championships.

Advertising

Villwock last raced in 2014 when he had a short-lived return driving the Miss Beacon Plumbing.

ROWING

• The No. 1-ranked Washington women’s rowing team won all four of its races against No. 8 Alabama and No. 20 Oregon State, on the first day of the Lake Las Vegas Pac-12 Invitational.

The Huskies won all four events — the first and second varsity eights, and the first and second varsity fours — by open water.

Other Football

• Dennis Merritt ran for three touchdowns and Eric Barriere threw for 309 yards and a pair of scores and No. 9 Eastern Washington rallied to beat Idaho 38-31 in Cheney.

The win avenged the Eagles’ season-opening 28-21 loss against the Vandals in Moscow.

Despite the win, Eastern (5-1) will have to wait until April 18 to get one of six at-large bids to the FCS playoffs.

Advertising

• Cam Humphrey passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, and Montana clobbered visiting Central Washington 59-3 with snow falling. Central Washington’s Jack Smith was 13-of-21 passing for 113 yards.

Baseball

• Arizona State (18-8, 7-4) scored six runs in the fourth inning in an 8-1 victory over Washington (10-16, 2-9).

• Utah (8-16) used a seven-run seventh inning for a 10-7 victory over visiting Washington State (15-11). Justin Van De Brake’s two-run homer capped a six-run fourth inning for the Cougars.

• Seattle U (10-15) split a doubleheader with Tarleton State, winning the opener 3-2 and falling 6-5 in the second game.

softball

• Washington’s Gabbie Plain went 19 batters before allowing a hit in the seventh inning in a 4-2 victory in the first game of a doubleheader at Oregon State. In the second game, Kelley Lynch took a no-hitter into the seventh but Oregon State won 3-1 on a walkoff home run. The loss, which does not count in the conference standings, puts Washington at 30-5 overall.

• Stephanie Merwin hit a three-run inside-the-park home run to lift Seattle University (17-16, 4-2 WAC) to a 9-6 victory at Utah Valley (15-19, 3-6).

Advertising

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves won 20-15 at Utah for their first Major League Rugby victory of the season.

Hockey

• Gage Goncalves had a goal and an assist but the Everett Silvertips fell 6-2 at Tri-City.

Soccer

• Sam Malloch scored in overtime to lift the Seattle Pacific men to a 3-2 victory over visiting Puget Sound.

• Chloe Gellhaus scored twice to help the Seattle Pacific’s women to a 5-0 victory over Pacific Lutheran.

Men’s Tennis

• Washington won every match but No. 5 singles in a 6-1 victory over Oregon.

• Seattle U lost its WAC finale 7-0 against Grand Canyon in Edinburg, Texas.

Volleyball

• Maddie Pruden tied her career high with 13 kills as Seattle Pacific earned a 3-2 victory over visiting Northwest Nazarene.

Men’s golf

• Washington State is 13th at 15-over 303 after the first round of the El Macero (Calif.) Classic.