There were multiple scuffles during the fifth day of preseason camp. Coach Mike Leach called the session in Lewiston, Idaho, “a very competitive practice.”

LEWISTON, Idaho — A layer of smoke from nearby wildfires filtered into the area Tuesday as the Washington State Cougars took the Sacajawea Junior High field for the fifth day of preseason camp.

This was the first time in full pads for the Cougars this fall – and it felt like it. The speed of play went up a few notches, as did the intensity.

A few smaller scuffles broke out through the course of the practice and there was some post-play pushing and shoving between Keith Harrington and a few members of the defense when they stopped the running back on the final play of the team period.

In the avoid/make-or-miss drill usually conducted after the team period, receiver Dezmon Patmon ran over freshman defensive back Tyrese Ross and offered a few words while Ross was on the ground.

Those episodes led up to the final altercation. Senior cornerback Darrien Molton took a swing at freshman receiver Kassidy Woods after a duel in make-or-miss. Woods hit back and teammates rushed in from either side to join the scrum. After about a minute, the sides broke and the practice ended.

Cougars coach Mike Leach is generally OK with the skirmishes throughout practice – they happen everywhere in the country during this stage of August – as long as they don’t waste time.

In a team huddle afterward, he called Tuesday’s session “a very competitive practice.”

3 QBs get reps

For the first time this camp, Leach repped three quarterbacks, instead of two. Leach said he decided to go that route the night before and would probably do the same Wednesday. Anthony Gordon, Trey Tinsley and Gardner Minshew were the QBs of choice Tuesday, taking turns in the skeleton drill and team period.

Tinsley has been repped more than the other three (Cammon Cooper being the third) to this point. Tinsley has been highlighted four of the days, Gordon and Minshew in three and Cooper in one.

Time for tradition

It seems as if the Cougars are fully committed to a traditional style of punting this year, rather than flipping back and forth between the traditional punter and the rugby punter. Oscar Draguicevich and Oliver Graybar appear to be the two choices for now, but it’s unclear if one has the advantage over the other.

Roll call

Defensive linemen Nnamdi Oguayo and Derek Moore didn’t attend Tuesday’s practice.

Oguayo missed Monday’s practice, too, and Moore left that same workout early. Of the D-linemen, Leach said, “They’re great.”

Wide receiver Kyle Sweet was a nonparticipant Tuesday.

Running back Max Borghi and nickel Kedron Williams both wore yellow no-contact jerseys again.

Notes

• The Cougars have one more day of full-pads work in Lewiston.

• Versatile defensive player Will Rodgers: “I’m actually playing all across the board right now. I’ve lined up at nose (tackle), I’ve lined up at D-tackle, I’ve lined up at D-end, I stood up at Rush (linebacker) a couple times. I’m just trying to give my team whatever we need to win, and I’m going to play whatever they need to play. I’m a football player at the end of the day; if they tell me to play safety, I’m going to go out there and play safety.”