PULLMAN – Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned, Cougars coach Mike Leach announced in a school release Friday.

“We appreciate Tracy’s efforts the past year and a half and wish him the best going forward,” Leach said in the release.

The Cougars (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) have given up 105 points through their first two Pac-12 games, a 67-63 loss to UCLA at Martin Stadium on Sept. 21, followed by a 38-13 loss at Utah last Saturday.

Linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni will assume interim defensive coordinator duties and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath will assume co-interim defensive coordinator duties moving forward, according to the release.

Bellantoni joined WSU’s staff in February after two seasons at Buffalo, where he was the defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator. Bellantoni also spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic from 2014-16.

Claeys was hired in January 2018 after Alex Grinch left Pullman for Ohio State. Grinch has since taken over as Oklahoma’s DC.

Before moving to Pullman, Claeys was the head coach at Minnesota in 2016. He led the Golden Gophers to a 9-4 record that season and a 17-12 Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State.

Last season, the Cougars ranked 42nd in FBS in points (23.3) and yards allowed per game (358.9). Through five games this season, WSU is allowing 30.6 points (99th) and 444.4 yards (T-107th).

Washington State has its first bye week of the season this week. The Cougars travel to Tempe, Arizona, on Oct. 12 to play No. 20 Arizona State.

