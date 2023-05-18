PULLMAN — Washington State’s football program added depth to its linebacking corps, signing South Florida transfer Davon Hicks, it announced Thursday via Twitter.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Hicks appeared in 11 games as a sophomore last season, making one start. He totaled 33 tackles, with 3½ for loss. Hicks played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2021, primarily on special teams.

Hicks entered the transfer portal on April 17 and committed to UConn 10 days later, but reopened his recruitment earlier this month.

A graduate of Vero Beach High in Florida, Hicks came to USF as a three-star recruit and the No. 111 high-school outside linebacker in the country, according to ESPN.

Hicks will presumably compete for a reserve role at WSU.

College baseball

• Derek Gellos was 3 for 4 with an RBI as Seattle U (20-29, 16-12 WAC) opened the final series of the regular season with a 9-3 win against visiting Abilene Christian (32-21, 15-13).

• Will Simpson was 4 for 4 with a grand slam as No. 24 Washington (33-14, 17-10 Pac-12) opened its final series of the regular season with a 12-1 win vs. visiting Cal (22-27, 10-19).

Advertising

Minors

• Cooper Hummel doubled and drew three walks, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost in Albuquerque 5-2.

• The Everett AquaSox scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to send it into extra innings, where the Spokane Indians won 11-9.

Softball

• Washington’s Ruby Meylan, Baylee Klingler, Sami Reynolds, Rylee Holtorf (2nd team), Madison Huskey (2nd) and Kelley Lynch (3rd) were named to the NFCA All-Pacific Region team

Women’s basketball

• Beyonce Bea has transferred to Washington State after leaving Idaho, where she’s No. 3 on the program’s career scoring list.