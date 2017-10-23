He would probably lose to his left tackle in a footrace, but WSU QB Luke Falk quietly had a career high rushing performance against Colorado.

Lost in the furor over the Washington State defense’s shut out of Colorado last Saturday was the emergence of a new offensive weapon for 15th-ranked WSU.

Quarterback Luke Falk’s legs.

You laugh, yes.

Even WSU coach Mike Leach probably laughs at that statement since he has called Falk all sorts of adjectives for “slow runner” and told reporters Monday that he would pick left tackle Andre Dillard over Falk in a foot race.

As the Cougars (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12) prepare for a road trip to face Arizona (5-2, 3-1), Falk and Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate represent opposite ends of the mobility spectrum. Tate is a true running quarterback who’s scored seven rushing touchdowns and is averaging 156 rushing yards per game.

Falk is your “garden variety drop back quarterback,” Leach said, adding that he hasn’t timed Falk in the 40-yard dash in a while, but guesses he would clock in at around 4.9.

“The greatest pocket passers in the history of America, they’re 4.9 guys,” Leach said.

Yet, in spite of his lack of speed, there was Falk running around and picking up yards against Colorado.

He picked up a third down conversion with a 5-yard run in the first quarter and had a career-long 16 yards run in the second quarter to set up his 50-yard touchdown pass to Tay Martin. In the third quarter, Falk ran for a first down on second-and-8 in the third quarter, then turned second-and-12 into third-and-6 with a 6-yard scamper on the drive that ended in Jamal Morrow’s rushing touchdown.

WSU’s 6-foot-4, 223-pound senior quarterback finished with a career-high 41 rushing yards on nine carries – noteworthy considering his previous rushing career high was 29 yards on six runs against Rutgers in 2015, and in 39 career appearances for WSU, Falk has only finished nine games with positive rushing yardage.

Falk will never be the second coming of Russell Wilson, but Leach says he’s fine with his quarterback trying to make plays with his legs in certain instances.

Against Colorado, Falk scrambled more than usual for two reasons, Leach said: the offensive line’s recent poor performances that correlated with Falk holding onto the ball too long, and the way defenses have played WSU of late.

“We’ve got to get better at it,” Leach said of the offensive line. “If they really work and develop, they can be pretty good, but right now, we’re pretty average.

“And, I think, he’ll go back there and they’ll let him get hit to the ‘A’ gap, and sometimes he’ll freeze up. I don’t like that. Do something. Make something happen. So there has been a concerted effort to not just stand back there.”

WSU ranks 128th out of 129 FBS teams in sacks allowed, giving up an average of 4.25 sacks per game. They’ve allowed 34 sacks this season, nine of which came against Cal.

The Colorado game marked a small improvement – the Buffs managed three sacks against WSU – but Leach said the offensive line needs to improve on blitz pickup and be more accountable in general.

“If the quarterback ever gets hit, the linemen ought to take it personally,” Leach said. “How can you not? They say, ‘Well, he held the ball.’ Well OK, let’s say he held the ball for 10 seconds. Why was it your guy that hit him? Why wasn’t it (the other four linemen’s) guys?”

The other reason Falk found running room?

“There’s teams that are playing a bunch of man coverage and stuff, and there’s just natural space there we can capitalize on,” Leach said. ”If they’re gonna blitz and play man, let him get a bunch of room.”

Tavares Martin Jr. will return vs. Arizona

Freshman receiver Tay Martin had a breakout game last week, hauling in four passes for 78 yards and a score.

But the other Martin, Tavares Martin, Jr. will be back this week after serving a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules, Leach said.

Martin Jr. will likely get his starting job back, but both Martins will split time at outside receiver. Leach says that’s been the case all year.

“We figure on playing about eight guys (at receiver) so they’re all starters as far as that goes. … Tay’s gotten quite a few reps. We’ve been playing him throughout,” Leach said. “He’s a guy who, the more he catches, the better he’s gonna be. He’s still emerging, but emerging quickly. He’s been repping quite a bit, bouncing between Z and X, which is a situation I don’t love.”

Martin Jr. leads WSU’s receivers with seven touchdown catches and 502 yards. He’s started seven games at X receiver.