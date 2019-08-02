PULLMAN — Trey Davis, an ex-USC cornerback who spent the spring with the Trojans, has transferred to Washington State and was on the practice field with the Cougars on Friday for the first day of preseason camp.

Davis, a true freshman who prepped at Federal Way High, was a late addition to the Cougars’ roster after entering the transfer portal last month. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound defensive back had a WSU offer out of high school and the Cougars reportedly were still pursuing him even after Davis orally committed to the Trojans, according to TrojanSports.com.

According to a WSU official, Davis is joining the Cougars as a walk-on but will have an opportunity to earn a scholarship this fall. He’ll wear the No. 31 at WSU.

“He visited here and then of course we already had a relationship with him, so we’re excited he’s here,” WSU coach Mike Leach said. “Excited to have him and felt like he could do a lot of good things from the beginning. So we’re excited to see what he can do now that he’s here.”

Davis was a three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com and held offers from WSU, USC and a pair of Big Sky schools, Portland State and Sacramento State. He then was rated the 10th-best prospect in the state of Washington, according to 247Sports, and the fifth by ESPN.com.

Davis was expected to move to nickel at USC, but likely would’ve redshirted for the Trojans this fall.

The Cougars will also have an opportunity to redshirt Davis with a fairly deep stable of corners at their disposal already. Senior Marcus Strong and junior George Hicks III played with the No. 1 defense Friday, and both Armani Marsh, a former Gonzaga Prep player, and Derrick Langford saw work with the second team.

Still, Davis gives the Cougars one more depth piece who could work his way into the rotation at some point in the future.

“He’s just quick, a real quick guy, kind of physical,” Leach said. “Just a good DB. You don’t see a lot of separation between him and whoever he’s covering.”

According to TrojanSports.com, Davis has family ties to Pullman, which could explain his sudden move to the Palouse. Davis missed the majority of his senior season at Federal Way due to injury, but still managed to earn PrepStar All-Western Region honors. As a junior, he recorded 30 tackles and eight for loss.

“It’s always great to add depth to the secondary or to the defense,” nickel Skyler Thomas said. “So we want everybody we can have.”