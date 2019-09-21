PULLMAN — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton with 1:07 left in the game as winless UCLA overcame a 32-point second-half deficit and a record nine TD passes by Washington State’s Anthony Gordon and claimed a wild 67-63 victory over the No. 19-ranked Cougars on Saturday night.

Gordon was sacked and fumbled on the next possession with about a minute remaining and UCLA recovered and ran out the clock.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 507 yards and five touchdowns for UCLA (1-3, 1-0 Pac-12).

Gordon threw for 570 yards and broke the school record with nine TD passes for Washington State (3-1, 0-1).

Easop Winston Jr. caught four touchdown passes for Washington State. Gordon has topped 400 yards passing in all four games this season.

On the first series of the game, UCLA linebacker Josh Woods intercepted a Gordon pass. Thompson-Robinson hit Joshua Kelley on a 14-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.

Gordon replied by finding Winston with a 4-yard touchdown pass.

The Bruins replied with a 31-yard field goal by JJ Molson for a 10-7 lead.

Washington State scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, beginning with Gordon’s 28-yard pass to Winston, to take control.

Gordon found Travell Harris for a 10-yard touchdown pass and a 21-10 lead.

Demetric Felton returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown as the Bruins pulled within 21-17.

Gordon replied with short touchdown passes to Winston and Tay Martin for a 35-17 lead that stood at halftime.

In the third, Gordon hit Renard Bell and Dezmon Patmon for touchdowns and a 49-17 lead.

But the Bruins erupted for three touchdowns in the final 4 minutes of the third to close the gap.

Thompson-Robinson ran for one touchdown and threw scoring passes to Chase Cota and Felton to bring the Bruins within 49-38.

In the fourth, Thompson-Robinson hit Devin Asiasi with a 7-yard touchdown pass and then found Cota for a two-point conversion pass to bring UCLA within 49-46 with 14:28 left in the game.

Gordon broke the WSU touchdown record with his eighth, this time a 33-yarder to Winston, for a 56-46 lead with 10:08 left.

Thompson-Robinson ran over from the 3 to cut WSU’s lead to 56-53 with 8:10 left.

Washington State was forced to punt and Kyle Philips returned it 69 yards for a touchdown, putting the Bruins ahead 60-56 with 7:31 left.

But Borghi caught a short pass from Gordon and ran 65 yards for a touchdown and a 63-60 lead with 6:11 left.

The Bruins were forced to turn the ball over on downs with 2:38 left. Washington State took over, but Winston fumbled after a reception and UCLA got the ball back on the WSU 26.