Tyson Brown, the top strength coaching assistant under Jason Loscalzo, will return to WSU as head football strength coach

Washington State lost head football strength coach Jason Loscalzo to the Chicago Bears last week, but the Cougars have already wrapped up the search for his replacement.

WSU has hired Tyson Brown as director of strength and conditioning, Football Scoop reported Monday, and the Seattle Times confirmed through a source.

Brown was Loscalzo’s top assistant from 2014-17. He left WSU on Jan. 31 to become Director of Strength and Conditioning at Elon, but will now return to WSU to head the football strength staff.

Brown’s hire and salary details have not been announced by WSU, but his predecessor, Loscalzo, made $266,500 in 2017.

Brown had just completed his fourth football season at WSU under Loscalzo. He came to Pullman from South Florida before the 2014 season, and prior to that spent time at UW as an assistant strength coach working with football, baseball and men’s crew.

A native of Bothell, Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the University of Sioux Falls. He also holds a master’s in exercise science from California University of Pennsylvania.

Brown and his wife, Kinzie, have one son, Brody, and one daughter, Bella.

Brown’s return to WSU is just the latest transaction in what has been a tumultuous offseason for the Cougars, who have lost six assistants since the end of the 2017 season.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch left for Ohio State, rush linebackers coach Roy Manning and outside receivers coach Derek Sage joined Chip Kelly’s staff at UCLA, running backs coach Jim Mastro left for Oregon, offensive line coach Clay McGuire was named co-offensive coordinator at Texas Tech, and Loscalzo joined the Bears as director of strength and conditioning.

WSU has since hired Tracy Claeys as defensive coordinator, promoted defensive quality control assistant Darcel McBath to its 10th assistant position, and announced the hire of Kendrick Shaver from Utah State to coach the safeties.

The Cougars have also reportedly hired Mason Miller from Nevada to coach the offensive line and Bowling Green special teams coach Matt Brock. WSU has not officially announced either hire, but Brock’s addition to the staff likely means that WSU special teams coordinator Eric Mele will be reassigned to coach a position on the offense.

WSU still has two more assistant coach openings to fill.

The Cougars begin spring football on March 20.