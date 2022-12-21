PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program cast a wide recruiting net, luring prospects from all around the country.

The Cougars landed junior college recruits out of Mississippi and Iowa. They found prep prospects in Chicago, Tennessee and Texas.

Of course, WSU also scoured its home state for talent, adding a handful of Washington’s top prep players during the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. The Cougars maintained their strong recruiting base in California, too. They captured signatures from seven Golden State products on Wednesday morning.

Follow along here throughout the day for updates on WSU’s signees for the 2023 recruiting class:

Transfers

Eliesa Pole

Offensive tackle, Chabot College (California), 6-7, 320

Named an all-region first-teamer and a unanimous All-Bay 6 Conference selection this season. Began playing football in 2021 at Chabot College. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 9 juco offensive tackle prospect in the country, according to ESPN. Older brother, Toni Pole, played in 46 games for the Cougars from 2011-14 and coaches at Chabot College. Chose WSU over offers from BYU, Cal and Fresno State, among others.

Stephen Hall

Cornerback, Northwest Mississippi Community College, 6-0, 195

Named to the all-region first team after making 24 tackles, one interception and deflecting six passes this season for one of the top juco programs in the country. Played in 12 games for Northwest Mississippi from 2020-21, recording 21 tackles and seven PBUs. Prepped at Olive Branch High in Mississippi. Rated a three-star juco recruit and the No. 17 junior college cornerback in the country, per ESPN.

DT Sheffield

Wide receiver, Northwest Mississippi Community College, 5-10, 180

Led the Rangers, a top-five juco team in the nation, with 776 yards and 11 touchdowns on 58 catches this season. Averaged 11.3 yards per punt return and scored one touchdown. Named an NJCAA All-America honorable mention player. Recorded 1,089 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 at Northwest Mississippi. Helped the Rangers to the National Community College Football Championship in 2020, tallying 358 yards and five touchdown catches. Registered over 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a senior quarterback at Corinth High, leading the Warriors to a Class 4A Mississippi state championship win in 2019. Comes to WSU as a three-star juco prospect and the No. 4 junior college receiver in the nation, per ESPN. Held FBS offers from Kansas, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Ohio and New Mexico State.

Jamorri Colson

Cornerback, Iowa Western Community College, 6-0, 170

Named to all-conference first team after logging 25 tackles and breaking up 10 passes for Iowa Western, which won the NJCAA national title. Redshirted in 2021. Comes to WSU as a three-star prospect and the No. 4 juco cornerback in the nation, per ESPN. Held offers from Iowa, West Virginia, Appalachian State and Middle Tennessee State. Totaled 20 interceptions, 26 touchdowns and over 2,000 yards from scrimmage during his prep career at Irwin County High in Georgia.

Kapena Gushiken

Nickel, Saddleback College (California), 6-0, 190

Earned an All-National Division Southern League first-team nod after registering 22 tackles, one interception and breaking up six passes this season. Led Saddleback with eight pass deflections in 2021. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 7 juco cornerback in the country by ESPN. Chose the Cougs over offers from Cal, Indiana, Purdue, Tulane and Arkansas State, among others. Took home all-state honors while prepping at Kamehameha High in Hawaii.

High school

Leo Pulalasi

Running back, Lakes HS (Washington), 6-1, 210

Rushed for 762 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior, averaging 9.6 yards per carry, and added 391 yards and seven TDs on 17 receptions. Totaled 50 touchdowns and averaged 9 yards per carry throughout his high school career. Three-star recruit and a top-100 prep prospect nationally as an “athlete.” Ranked the No. 13 overall recruit in the state of Washington, per 247Sports.com. Other offers include BYU, Oregon State and Army.

Trey Leckner

Tight end, Glacier Peak HS (Washington), 6-3, 215

Named to the All-Wesco first team after recording 557 yards and 13 touchdowns on 28 catches this season. Earned All-Wesco honors as a running back in 2021, rushing for 1,134 yards and 18 TDs. Three-star recruit and the No. 17-rated prep player in the Evergreen State, per 247Sports. Other offers include Oregon State, Nevada, Army and Utah State.

Nathan Pritchard

Offensive tackle, Auburn Riverside HS (Washington), 6-5, 285

Named to the All-North Puget Sound League first team last year. Advanced to the Class 3A state final in wrestling in the 285-pound weight class. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 17 prep recruit in Washington, per 247Sports. Also had offers from Boise State and Colorado State.

Ashton Tripp

Offensive tackle, Kennewick HS (Washington), 6-7, 270

Named Mid-Columbia Conference co-linemen of the year as a senior and earned all-conference first-team honors as a junior. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 20 prep recruit in the Evergreen State, per 247Sports.

Nathan Gates

Offensive tackle, Edison HS (California), 6-5, 280

Earned All-Sunset League first-team honors while playing for one of the state’s top programs. Played defensive line before flipping to offense as a junior. Three-star recruit and the No. 85-rated offensive tackle prospect in the nation, per 247Sports. Offer sheet included Arizona State and Fresno State.

Jaxon Potter

Quarterback, Santa Margarita Catholic (California), 6-5, 190

Passed for 2,640 yards and 27 touchdowns against two interceptions on a 67.6% completion rate this season. Threw for 2,689 yards and 28 TDs with 17 picks as a junior. Added eight rushing TDs over the past two years. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 47 pocket passer in the nation by ESPN. Attended the same high school as former Cougars Klay Thompson, River Cracraft, Kyle Sweet, Nick Begg and Riley Sorenson. Also held offers from UAB and Middle Tennessee State.

Noah Dunham

Offensive tackle, Yuba City HS (California), 6-5, 280

Named an all-region performer and earned the Capital Valley Conference’s lineman of the year award this season. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 69 prep offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports. Also tabbed a top-100 recruit in California by ESPN. Picked WSU over offers from Arizona, Fresno State and San Diego State, among others.

Carlos Hernandez

Wide receiver, Monrovia HS (California), 6-0, 180

Named to the All-Rio Hondo League as a senior after recording 860 yards and 10 touchdowns on 46 catches. Totaled 1,594 yards and 23 TDs on 71 catches as a junior and earned Rio Hondo League MVP. Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Had offers from Oregon State, Fresno State and Nevada, among others.

Brandon Hills

Wide receiver, Vista Ridge HS (Colorado), 5-10, 165

Led the state with 1,548 receiving yards this season, adding 20 touchdown catches. Landed on the Denver Post’s All-Colorado first team and named co-offensive MVP of the Southern League. Registered 1,069 yards and 13 TDs as a junior. Scored six career touchdowns as a return man. Won the Class 5A Colorado state championship in the long jump as a sophomore. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 6 overall recruit in the state, per ESPN. Chose WSU over an offer from Northern Arizona.

Tai Faavae

Linebacker, Fountain-Fort Carson HS (Colorado), 6-0, 215

Named to all-state first team by the Denver Post after recording 105 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions this season. Earned all-state nods from MaxPreps as both a junior and sophomore. Totaled a combined 298 tackles across his final three years in high school. Rated a three-star prospect, the No. 25 inside linebacker in the nation and the No. 5 overall prospect in Colorado, per ESPN. Held offers from Central Michigan, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Hawaii.

Kiwaun Davis

Cornerback, Kenwood Academy (Chicago), 6-3, 170

Named to All-Public League second team after making five interceptions and breaking up five passes this season. Earned an all-state nod in 2021 after recording 39 tackles with two picks. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 28 prep recruit in Illinois, per ESPN. Held offers from Duke, Boston College and seven Group of Five suitors.

Adrian Wilson

Safety, Keller Central HS (Texas), 6-1, 190

Recorded 62 tackles and two interceptions this season and landed on the Dallas Morning News’ Top-100 list. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 93 prep safety in the country, per 247Sports. Decommitted from Colorado earlier this month. Also held offers from SMU, Arkansas State, Akron and San Diego State, among other Group of Five programs.

Ansel Din-Mbuh

Defensive tackle, Aledo HS (Texas), 6-3, 280

Recorded three sacks this season and helped Aledo to the Class 5A Division I Texas state championship. Recorded seven tackles for loss and two sacks as a junior. Rated a three-star prospect, per 247Sports, and held FBS offers from Air Force and Wyoming.

Tristan Bohannon

Linebacker, Munford HS (Tennessee), 6-4, 215

Earned all-region honors after recording 63 tackles and 10 tackles for loss, including four sacks, as a senior. Selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. Rated a two-star prospect and a top-50 prep recruit in Tennessee, per ESPN. Chose WSU over an offer from Memphis.

Warren Smith

Cornerback, El Cerrito HS (California), 6-1, 175

Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 106 prep cornerback in the country, per 247Sports. Chose WSU over offers from Washington, UCLA, Arizona Cal, Boston College and Boise State. Recorded 38 tackles, two interceptions and six pass deflections as a junior. Attended the same high school as former Cougar defensive backs Lamont Thompson, Marcellus Pippins and Derrick Langford Jr., along with current WSU nickel Armauni Archie.

Khalil Laufau

Defensive tackle, Herriman HS (Utah), 6-3, 285

Named to the All-Utah Class 6A second team this year after posting 64 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10½ sacks and two forced fumbles. Also earned an all-state honorable mention nod as an offensive guard. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 101 defensive tackle recruit in the nation, per ESPN. Held offers from Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State.