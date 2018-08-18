Gardner Minshew II hit 13 of 18 passes for 123 yards at Martin Stadium and led the offense to a pair of rushing touchdowns from James Williams. Williams scored from 20 and 2 yards.

PULLMAN — Washington State scored two rushing touchdowns with its expected starting quarterback in the final scrimmage of fall camp while two backup quarterbacks tossed three touchdown passes each.

Anthony Gordon completed 6 of 11 passes for 86 yards and three scores, including a 50-yarder to Kyle Sweet. Gordon hit Rodrick Fisher for 20- and 7-yard TDs and scored himself on a 10-yard run.

Trey Tinsley was 6 for 10 passing for 52 yards and three scores. Cammon Cooper was 8 of 12 for 77 yards and one score.

NOTE

• Portland won all five sets from host Seattle University in a volleyball exhibition match. The Pilots won 25-10, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22, 15-10. Maja Stojanovic topped the Redhawks with 11 kills.