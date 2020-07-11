More than a month ago, Jayhvion Gipson indicated he’d be making his college decision once he was able to step foot on a few of the campuses that had expressed interest in the three-star athlete/outside linebacker.

“After a conversation with my mom, I will be committing after I visit campuses and see the schools myself. Respect my decision,” Gipson tweeted on June 2.

Since then, the NCAA extended its moratorium on recruiting, prohibiting prospective players from touring schools until Aug. 31 – a date that could be pushed back further depending on the severity of COVID-19 by the end of the summer.

So Gipson, like most other recruits in America amid the coronavirus pandemic, was forced to make his decision based on phone conversations, social media message exchanges and Zoom tours.

Apparently, Gipson’s virtual experience with Washington State was a positive one because the three-star prospect from Houston on Friday became the 11th player to commit to Nick Rolovich and the Cougars, giving them their first outside linebacker in the 2021 class and second recruit from Texas.

In addition to WSU, which offered Gipson in April, the player also held Power Five offers from Arizona and Kansas State, as well as a handful of midmajor schools from his home state , including Houston, North Texas, Texas State and UTSA. Other offers included Memphis, New Mexico State, Nevada, Colorado State and Louisiana Lafayette.

Gipson won first-team All-District 14-6A honors as a junior in 2019. According to MaxPreps.com, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker recorded 56 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks in 10 games.