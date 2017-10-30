Glenn Osterhout, Greg Rankich and a third anonymous donor combined to name a room in the Cougar Football Complex after WSU's Jack Thompson

Seattle’s Jack Thompson made his name as Washington State’s star quarterback from 1975-78. On Monday, three WSU boosters made a big donation to ensure Thompson, affectionately known by Cougars fans as “The Throwin’ Samoan,” will always be remembered within the football program.

Washington State athletics announced Monday afternoon that three donors have pledged a $500,000 donation to honor Thompson by named the main lounge at the Cougar Football Complex after him.

Longtime WSU athletics supporters Glenn Osterhout, from Bellevue, Greg Rankich, from Kirkland, and a third anonymous donor combined on the donation, and Thompson attended the small naming ceremony in Pullman Monday.

“I’m still trying to process the gravity and scope of this great honor,” Thompson, a WSU Athletics Hall of Famer, said in a release. “To have great Cougar friends like Glenn Osterhout, Greg Rankich and others step in to name the Gray W Legends Lounge after me is extremely humbling. This is truly selfless giving and I could not be more thankful.”

Osterhout previously donated $250,000 last fall for the naming rights to the Steve Gleason Recruit Suite in the football building, while Rankich notably donated $3 million in Dec. 2011 to help fund the construction of the Cougar Football Complex.

“Naming the Gray W Legends Lounge in the Cougar Football Complex for Jack Thompson is an honor and a privilege,” Osterhout said in a statement. “Jack Thompson’s leadership, bold vision and loyalty exemplify what a Washington State Cougar is all about.

“Our hope is that in naming the Gray W Lounge, it will inspire others to consider naming opportunities in the Cougar Football Complex, Baseball Clubhouse and Indoor Practice facility.”

Thompson was the first WSU quarterback to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. He went No. 3 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1979 draft, and spent four seasons in Cincinnati before finishing his career with two seasons in Tampa Bay.

Thompson is now a mortgage broker with Seattle-based Cherry Creek Mortgage Company, and has maintained close ties with WSU Athletics. He’s mentored many Cougars quarterbacks over the years, was a vocal presence in the Robert Barber case against the WSU student conduct board last year, and earlier this month, he was named one of the seven members of the athletic director search committee WSU President Kirk Schulz assembled to find Bill Moos’ successor.

Rankich, who graduated from WSU in 1994, is also on the search committee.

Thompson was one of the first Samoan players to make a name for himself at WSU. In three seasons as WSU’s starter, he threw for 7,818 yards, with 53 touchdowns to 49 interceptions, and, after his senior season in 1978, was named an All-Pac-12 selection an a Sporting News first-team All-American.