PULLMAN — Kickoff times and television channels for four of Washington State’s 2022 football games were revealed Thursday, when the Pac-12 Conference announced its early TV selections.

The Cougars open by hosting Idaho on Sept. 3 in the first Battle of the Palouse since 2016. It will be played at Gesa Field at 6:30 p.m. and broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

First-year Cougars coach Jake Dickert returns to his home state for WSU’s Week 2 matchup at Wisconsin, which is set for a 12:30 p.m. start time Sept. 10 on Fox. The Cougars haven’t played a nonconference Power Five opponent in the regular season since they defeated Rutgers 37-34 on the road in 2015.

WSU closes out the nonconference portion of its schedule Sept. 17 at home against Colorado State. A rematch of the 2013 New Mexico Bowl, the game will kick off at 2 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

The final early TV selection for the Cougars is their Oct. 27 home game against Utah. The Utes will visit Pullman for the first time since 2018 for a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday on Fox Sports 1.

WSU’s eight other 2022 games will receive start times and TV partners in the fall — a week or two before the games. WSU will play host to Oregon (Sept. 24), Cal (Oct. 1), Arizona State (Nov. 12) and Washington (Nov. 26). The Cougars travel to USC (Oct. 8), Oregon State (Oct. 15), Stanford (Nov. 5) and Arizona (Nov. 19).