PULLMAN — After wrapping up Day 1 of spring camp Tuesday, Washington State football coach Jake Dickert acknowledged new challenges while outlining his goals for the next month.

During these 15 practices, the Cougars will be staging numerous position battles.

“This is the most competition I’ve probably ever had at positions going into a season on any team I’ve been a part of,” Dickert said. “Offensive line, receivers, tight ends, defensive tackles — who’s going to be the linebackers, the nickel, the [second] cornerback? There’s so much competition happening.”

Many of the players vying for roles are new to the program.

“This is not a veteran team,” Dickert admitted, so he must take great care in planning practices to “establish habits” within his reworked roster and ensure that the “little details” are ironed out.

“I’ve never detailed [a practice routine] this much, either,” he said. “I want this to flow. … We know, if we let the little details slip, we’re not going to get the results we need for 12 Saturdays in the fall. That’s the focus, No. 1 — standards over everything.”

On Tuesday, WSU took an initial step toward forming its 2023 team, training for just over two hours on a bitter morning at Rogers Field.

A few newcomers introduced themselves with standout plays during the pad-less session.

Senior receiver Kyle Williams, a UNLV transfer, loped down the sideline and hauled in a long ball from backup quarterback John Mateer for a big gain in the first team period.

Josh Kelly, a transfer receiver from Fresno State, shook off defenders on intermediate routes and made a handful of impressive catches.

True freshman receiver Carlos Hernandez contorted his body as he fell and came up with a 30-yard reception down the middle of the field during the final team period.

“Kyle Williams, I think you saw a streak down the sideline,” Dickert said. “Kyle is a vertical, linear guy. … I think we’ve gotten more athletic out there [at the receiver positions]. Josh Kelly gives you that intermediate route-runner that can still take the top off.”

The wide receivers will be a group to watch throughout spring camp. WSU lost its top four receivers after last season and restocked the position with three Mountain West Conference transfers in Williams, Kelly and former San Jose State standout Isaiah Hamilton, who could become a target on fade routes and screens from the slot position, Dickert said.

Starting quarterback Cameron Ward spoke highly of Kelly as a target on outside routes, and shined a light on Williams and junior-college transfer DT Sheffield, who exhibited speed from the slot position.

“They’ve been able to pick up this offense within the first couple of weeks [when] they got here in January,” Ward said of the new wideouts. WSU’s second-year QB and the Cougars’ first-year receivers spent ample time training together in 7-on-7 drills this offseason.

“Just getting them up to speed, getting them into the fast-paced style of offense.”

Initial depth chart

Chau Smith-Wade and Cam Lampkin, a second-teamer last season, started at cornerback. Rotating in were sophomore Javan Robinson, and junior-college transfers Jamorri Colson and Stephen Hall.

Sophomore Jackson Lataimua, a special-teamer last year, started off with the first team at nickel. Converted CB Chris Jackson and junior-college transfer Kapena Gushiken alternated in.

Texas transfer Devin Richardson lined up with the first unit at middle linebacker.

“Guys to look out for, definitely Devin Richardson,” star edge rusher Brennan Jackson said of his new roommate. “It’s been cool living with him and getting his perspective on things, coming from a big school like that. … He says the energy here is so electric and different.”

Kyle Thornton, a veteran backup, took the field first at outside linebacker. Maryland transfer Ahmad McCullough and true sophomore Hudson Cedarland were backups.

Ward’s development

Attributes Ward highlighted for improvement during the offseason — leadership, decision-making and footwork.

“There’s a lot of new guys on offense, a lot of new wide receivers, a lot of young guys working in. There’s going to be some mistakes, so how is [Ward] going to raise the level of everyone around him?” Dickert said. “That’s Expectation No. 1.”

Ward earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention last year in his first FBS season after throwing for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns against nine interceptions. Entering his junior year, Ward feels he can become more poised in the pocket and avoid throwing off unbalanced footing.

“Just having a consistent drop [step],” he said. “Last year I was more of a back-pedaler.

“Getting through reads quicker, refining my footwork — that’s something I’ve seen a difference in since Jan. 1.”

Ward shouldered some of the blame for WSU’s sack trouble last season.

“It was on me, whether it’s stepping up in the pocket or getting out too early,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest things I want to work on this spring.”