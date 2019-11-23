PULLMAN – Washington State’s defensive secondary has lost a third player in the span of just a week.

Shahman Moore, a junior college transfer who was used sparingly in seven games this season, has been dismissed for an unspecified violation of team rules, approximately one week after starting cornerback Daniel Isom and backup nickel Trey Davis were both booted from the team.

Moore dressed for WSU’s game against Stanford, but did not play in the 49-22 win. A Spokesman-Review source was able to confim the player was not at practice this week, indicating his dismissal came shortly after the Stanford game.

A redshirt junior who would’ve had one more sesason of eligibility after this one, Moore mostly played cornerback for the Cougars but also spent time at the nickel position and safety during fall camp.

Moore came to WSU from El Camino Community College, joining the Cougars on the second day of the early signing period last December. He was the fourth junior college defensive back to sign with WSU, joining Isom, Bryce Beekman and Derrick Langford. Of that quartet, only Beekman and Langford remain now.

The Oakland, California, native appeared in seven games for the Cougars but did so exclusively as a backup. Moore’s brief career in Pullman ended with only two tackles.

The 5-foot-11, 154-pound cornerback recorded three interceptions in 2017 at El Camino, to go with five pass breakups and 26 tackles. He also played at ECC in 2016 but was not on the team’s roster in 2018.

In the last 365 days, WSU’s defensive secondary has lost 12 players to graduation, transfer, dismissal or other reasons. The list includes Moore (dismissed), Davis (dismissed), Isom (dismissed), Jalen Thompson (ruled ineligible), Deion Singleton (transfer), Kedron Williams (transfer), Isaiah Love (transfer), Sean Harper Jr. (graduated), Darrien Molton (graduated), Hunter Dale (graduated), Myles Green-Richards (transfer) and D’Angelo McKenzie (transfer).

The Cougars, who lose only Marcus Strong to graduation this year, should be able to restock in the secondary with the upcoming signing period. They’ve landed commitments from three high school safeties – California’s Jackson Lataimua, California’s Hunter Escorcia and Hawaii’s Alaka’i Gilman – and recently got a commitment from California cornerback Justin Anderson.