A quick and concise search to find the next football coach at Washington State has apparently ended.

Earlier in the week, a Spokesman-Review source indicated the Cougars had been targeting Nick Rolovich to replace Mike Leach after eight seasons and WSU finalized a deal with the successful Hawaii coach on Monday, making him the 33rd coach in program history.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Rolovich’s hire minutes after the national championship game concluded between LSU and Clemson.

The coach is poised for a substantial raise in the Pac-12 after earning $600,000 annually at Hawaii. While contract details aren’t yet finalized, Yahoo! Sports college football reporter Pete Thamel reported Rolovich and WSU were finalizing a five-year deal with an average of about $3 million a year. For comparison, Leach made $3.75 million in his final season with the Cougars and was on pace to earn a retention bonus of $750,000 if he stayed through the 2020 season.

Rolovich was thought by many to be a candidate to replace Leach, who left for Mississippi State last week, and the coach’s name began gaining traction on social media over the last few days leading up to tonight’s news. Other candidates for the job included former WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and Boise State coach Bryan Harsin.

The fourth-year Hawaii coach is set to become a Power Five coach for the first time in his career and comes off his best season in Honolulu, leading the Rainbow Warriors to 10 wins and a divisional title in the Mountain West Conference. Hawaii dropped the MWC title game to Boise State, but clinched its 10th win, beating BYU 38-34 in the Hawaii Bowl. The 40-year-old was named MWC Coach of the Year for his efforts, becoming the first Hawaii coach to receive that honor.

