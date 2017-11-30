Leach had long been one of the names speculated for the Tennessee opening, but he said after the Apple Cup he expected to be back at Washington State.

Has Tennessee’s bizarre coaching search taken its final turn? Multiple reports Thursday night indicated the Volunteers were closing in on WSU coach Mike Leach to become their next head coach.

First the blog A to Z Sports Nashville reported Leach was in town for lunch with Tennessee athletic director John Currie. Then a Dallas-Fort Worth local news reporter said the two sides were closing in on a deal and that it could be announced Friday.

“I’m on my way,” Leach reportedly told Saturday Down South reporter Dan Harralson.

Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Leach’s name was “picking up steam.”

Leach had been long rumored for the job and was asked after the Apple Cup if he expected to be back at WSU.

“Yeah I do,” Leach said. “I’m strictly focused on the Washington State Cougars. I have a limited knowledge of the internet, which is pretty clear, I don’t even turn anything on other than my phone, when it gets stuck, my kids turn it on. You guys are on your own with that. I can’t speak to rumors I don’t know anything about. I’m focused on Washington State, excited about that, we’re going to a great bowl and I for one couldn’t be happier.”

Football Scoop first reported Saturday that Currie liked Leach and Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano. Tennessee was reportedly in line to hire Schiano until fans and boosters protested and the deal was annulled. A couple days of swirling rumors later, and it appears the Vols have moved on to Leach.

This is a developing story and will be updated.