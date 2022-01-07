Jayden de Laura, the second-year freshman who was named Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year, has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Chris Hummer of 247sports.com.

De Laura led Washington State to a 7-6 record in his second season as a starter, completing 229 of 361 passes for 2,796 yards. He had 23 touchdown passes and was intercepted nine times.

De Laura started as a true freshman in the 2020 season that was shortened to four games because of COVID-19.

He started this season as the backup to Jarrett Guarantano, but took over in the opener when Guarantano was injured and did well enough to firmly entrench himself as the starter.

De Laura was injured during the first half of last month’s Sun Bowl and did not play in the second half after the Cougars were behind 21-0 to Central Michigan at halftime.

Sophomore walk-on quarterback Victor Gabalis nearly led the Cougars all the way back, with WSU losing 24-21.

In addition to Gabalis, the Cougars also have freshman Xavier Ward, who did not play this season. He was a three-star recruit from Corona, Calif.

The Cougars have also been rumored to be a possible landing spot for Cameron Ward, the highly touted Incarnate Word quarterback transfer, who won the Jerry Rice Award last spring as the top freshman in FCS.

Ward threw for 4,678 yards and 47 touchdowns this past season before entering the transfer portal. Eric Morris, who coached Ward at Incarnate Word, has joined the WSU staff as offensive coordinator.

