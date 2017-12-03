The Cougars put up an underwhelming performance against Minnesota in last year's Holiday Bowl. They get a chance to fix that this year, as they earn a second-straight Holiday Bowl bid.

For the second year in a row, Washington State is headed to sunny San Diego for bowl season.

After finishing 9-3, the Cougars earned a repeat trip to the Holiday Bowl to face Mark Dantonio’s 16th-ranked Michigan State team at the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium on Dec. 28 (kickoff slated for 6 p.m.).

Michigan State finished 9-3, with a 7-2 Big Ten record, and was third in the loaded Big Ten East Division. The Spartans’ biggest win came in a 27-24 upset over then-No. 7 Penn State, but they lost games to Notre Dame and Northwestern earlier in the year, and were annihilated 48-3 by No. 13 Ohio State on Nov. 11.

WSU was ranked 18th in the final College Football Playoff rankings that were released Sunday morning, and going into this week, the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara appeared to be the most likely postseason destination for the 9-3 Cougars.

But, lucky for WSU, the College Football Playoff committee selected two Pac-12 teams for New Year’s Six Bowl games instead of one. Even though the Pac-12 was shut out of the four-team playoff, conference champion USC, ranked eighth, was sent to the Cotton Bowl to face No. 5 Ohio State, which won the Big Ten championship but was passed over for a playoff spot.

No. 11 UW benefited from TCU’s drubbing against Big 12 champion Oklahoma, to earn a New Year’s Six Bowl bid for the second-consecutive year, and will play No. 9 Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

So when the Alamo Bowl selected No. 13 Stanford to play No. 15 TCU, the Holiday Bowl was left with a choice of No. 18 WSU (9-3) or the two Arizona teams that finished with 7-5 records.

Even though WSU is just coming off a Holiday Bowl appearance — it lost 17-12 to Minnesota last season — the Cougars have a reputation for traveling well. They sold out their initial allotment of 7,000 Holiday Bowl tickets within 48 hours of the bowl announcement last December, and the chance to pit two ranked teams against each other outweighed the potential con of inviting WSU to San Diego for the second-straight year.

The Cougars last played Michigan State in 1977, beating the Spartans 23-21 in East Lansing. However, WSU is 2-5 all-time against Michigan State.