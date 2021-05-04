Over the past two months, Washington State fans worried Pat Chun’s tenure in Pullman may be nearing its conclusion, as the Cougars’ third-year athletic director emerged as a potential target in multiple Power Five AD searches. On Tuesday, they were given reason to believe the opposite.

Chun, who was named as a candidate in AD searches at Northwestern and Kansas, signed an extension with the Cougars that would theoretically keep him in Pullman through 2025-26, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Along with the extension, Chun is receiving a slight pay bump and will earn a base salary of $700,000 moving forward. The raise also comes with $50,000 bonuses through year four and various fundraising-based bonuses.

When Chun was hired by WSU in 2018, he earned an annual salary of $650,000, with a $25,000 retention bonus if he completed his five-year contract. Chun’s initial contract also included a $25,000 fundraising incentive plan that was to be mutually agreed upon by the AD and WSU President Kirk Schulz.

In March, Chun’s name emerged as a top candidate to replace Kansas’ Jeff Long, and some reports indicate WSU’s AD had interviewed with the Jayhawks, though a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review Chun was not interested in the position and never interviewed.

Less than a month later, Chun’s name popped up again as Northwestern looked to replace Jim Phillips, who left to become the commissioner of the ACC. Just days after Chun was named as a candidate, Jon Wilner of The Mercury News reported WSU’s AD — an Ohio State graduate who became familiar with the Big Ten Conference during his 15 years working within the Buckeyes’ athletic department — was no longer being considered for the position.

In his time with the Cougars, Chun has made hires in the school’s four major sports — football (Nick Rolovich), men’s basketball (Kyle Smith), women’s basketball (Kamie Ethridge) and baseball (Brian Greene) — while overhauling the school’s fundraising efforts and helping WSU achieve record donations. Recently, Chun also secured a corporate sponsorship with GESA Credit Union out of Richland for naming rights to the playing surface at Martin Stadium. The 10-year deal was valued at a minimum $11 million, but is expected to increase.