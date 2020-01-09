After eight years, 55 wins, six bowl appearances and a multitude of Pac-12 Conference passing records, Mike Leach’s time at Washington State has come to an end.

The Spokesman-Review has confirmed a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel that Leach accepted the head coaching position at Mississippi State, one day after it had been reported the WSU coach interviewed with the Bulldogs from his vacation home in Key West, Florida.

Leach was immediately thought to be a candidate for the position in Starkville when the Bulldogs fired coach Joe Moorhead on the heels of a 6-7 season that saw the Bulldogs lose 38-38 to Louisville in the Music City Bowl. Former Washington coach and current Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was also considered by some to be a fronturnner for the position.

Source: Mike Leach will be the next head coach at Mississippi State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2020

Going off the @PeteThamel report, I've also been able to confirm through a source Mike Leach has left #WSU for the job at #MissState. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 9, 2020

Leach took the Cougars to five straight bowl games and went 55-47 in his eight seasons in Pullman. He is 139-90 as a college football head coach, having also coached 10 seasons at Texas Tech. Under Leach, the Cougars were 1-7 in Apple Cups and 2-3 in bowl games.

His Air Raid offense was also among the most prolific in college football. The Cougars averaged nearly 500 yards per game in 2019, which ranked seventh highest in FBS. Four different quarterbacks — Luke Falk, Anthony Gordon, Gardner Minshew and Connor Halliday — also ranked in the top 10 in total yards under Leach.

Shortly after reports of Leach’s departure surfaced, Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen tweeted a “Pirates of the Caribbean” video mashed up with a clip of a waving Mississippi State flag, referencing Leach’s affinity for pirates and tying it to Leach’s new employer..

On Tuesday, radio host Paul Finebaum reported that Cohen had traveled to Key West, Florida, to interview Leach for the job.

Mississippi State fired coach Joe Moorhead on the heels of a 6-7 season that saw the Bulldogs lose 38-28 to Louisville in the Music City Bowl. Moorhead, who took the job at MSU at the end of the 2017 season when Dan Mullen was hired by Florida, went 14-12 during his two seasons in Starkville.

In December, Leach and the Cougars agreed to a contract extension to keep the coach in Pullman through 2024.

