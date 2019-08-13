Washington State and its notoriously polarizing head coach, Mike Leach, could be the subjects of a new HBO program modeled around the network’s popular “Hard Knocks” docuseries.

DevilsDigest.com reported Tuesday morning HBO had chosen four college football programs – WSU, Arizona State, Penn State and Alabama – to be highlighted in a show that’ll air later this football season.

The show is expected to include many of the same elements as “Hard Knocks” – the unfiltered, uncut reality show that follows one NFL team through training camp every season, offering behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews. “Hard Knocks,” which has teamed with NFL Films, is currently airing its 14th season, this year featuring the Oakland Raiders.

According to a Spokesman-Review source, HBO has already held preliminary discussions about bringing a repurposed, shortened version of the “Hard Knocks” show to WSU, though talks are ongoing and no contracts have been signed. The source did indicate there’s a strong chance the show would be headed to WSU at some point during the regular season.

Per DevilsDigest.com, HBO plans to visit ASU the week the Sun Devils host the Cougars in Tempe, on Oct. 12. The network’s decision to feature that game could be another hint of its plans to highlight WSU and Leach, who are coming off a historic 11-win season and landed at No. 21 in the preseason Amway Coaches’ Poll.