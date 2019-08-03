LEWISTON, Idaho – In order to breed a competitive practice setting, Mike Leach and his coaches would contend that every position on the Washington State roster is up for grabs. We’ll call that coach speak at its finest.

It’s hard to imagine anyone will unseat Max Borghi for the lead running back job, or Jahad Woods at “Will” linebacker.

But there are plenty of intriguing position battles taking place on the grass at Sacajawea Middle School and here is a look at four of them. We break down the contenders, explain the competition and finally list who we think will rise to the top of the depth chart at each spot.

Quarterback

The contenders: Gage Gubrud (Gr., 6-2, 208), Trey Tinsley (Sr., 6-3, 215), Anthony Gordon (Sr., 6-3, 210)

The competition: Though Gubrud is the newbie here, I’d still maintain these next few weeks are more crucial for Tinsley and Gordon than they are for the Eastern Washington transfer. Gubrud may not have the same comprehension of the Air Raid offense yet, while the other two have spent a combined six years breathing it, but his resume and experience are two things Tinsley and Gordon obviously cannot acquire in a month’s time. Gubrud has more passing yards (705) and touchdowns (nine) in games against the Cougars than the other two have in their careers – and by a longshot.

Gordon puts more zip on his balls than the other two and has a knack for fitting throws into tight windows. Tinsley has a loud and strong voice at the line of scrimmage and is most comparable to Gardner Minshew in the way he leads. Gubrud’s athleticism and agility would make him the most mobile QB Leach has had at WSU.

Our pick: Gubrud. Assuming a clean bill of health and continued progress in the offense over the next few weeks, Gubrud should become the second straight grad transfer to start for the Cougars. Gordon is the most likely to push him.

“X” wide receiver

The contenders: Calvin Jackson Jr. (Sr., 5-10, 185), Tay Martin (Jr., 6-3, 186)

The competition: It’s not clear when Jackson Jr. overtook Martin at the “X” outside receiver spot, but Leach said after the first day of camp the former JC wideout was “a little ahead (of Martin)” before saying “he’s going to have to hang on.” Last year, Martin got the majority of the early reps as Jackson Jr. was still getting a feel for the offense, but that changed in the second half, as Jackson Jr. got more comfortable and Martin started to battle inconsistency.

Our pick: Jackson Jr. Now that he’s taken hold of the “starting” job, I don’t see Jackson Jr. letting go of it.

Nose tackle

The contenders: Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei (Sr., 6-3, 270), Lamonte McDougle (So., 6-0, 291)

The competition: It was Aiolupotea-Pei who took a majority of the first team reps this spring and he’s been running with the No. 1 defense through the first two days of fall camp. McDougle, a redshirt sophomore, hasn’t taken live reps since his freshman season at West Virginia, where he had 23 tackles, four for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

“All of them can do a lot of things, but obviously (McDougle) being just that strong guy in the middle – unmovable force,” defensive tackle Will Rodgers III said.

Our pick: McDougle. “Unmovable force” is a pretty accurate descriptor.

“Mike” linebacker

The contenders: Justus Rogers (Jr., 6-2, 230), Dillon Sherman (Jr., 6-2, 230)

The competition: Check out their career numbers and you won’t find much difference between the redshirt juniors. Rogers has 56 tackles in 26 career games, and Sherman has 53 tackles in 25 games. Sherman’s numbers, though, have been more consistent over two years – he followed 23 tackles from his freshman year with 30 more last year – while Rogers piled up 47 as a freshman and nine in 2018.

Our pick: Rogers. Sherman is probably stronger and a surer tackler, but Rogers is more instinctive, better in pass coverage and has more experience in a starting role.