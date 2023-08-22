PULLMAN – What will Washington State’s football defense look like in 2023? Even coach Jake Dickert wondered before this year’s fall camp, telling reporters the Cougars needed to solidify the core of their defense and settle position battles.

Now that WSU’s fall camp is over, the Cougars have largely done so, which means it’s time to use our fall camp observations to project how their first two-deep roster will look for their season opener Sept. 2 at Colorado State.

First, a few notes…

• Linebacker Ahmad McCullough will return to action for Wednesday’s practice, Dickert said Monday. That will give the Cougars back a key transfer linebacker, but because McCullough has been out since Aug. 10, we’re leaving him off this two-deep for now – even though he might return in time for the opener.

• Junior defensive back Tanner Moku has also been out since Aug. 10, nursing a wrap on his wrist, so he will also be absent from these projections.

• Backup edge rusher Lawrence Falatea will miss the entire season because of a torn knee ligament; he suffered the injury in practice last week.

Edge

Ron Stone, sr.

Raam Stevenson, redshirt soph.

Edge

Brennan Jackson, sr.

Quinn Roff, jr.

Defensive tackle

Nusi Malani, jr.

Na’im Rodman, sr.

Defensive tackle

David Gusta, redshirt soph.

Ansel Din-Mbuh, fr.

Linebacker

Devin Richardson, redshirt sr.

Joshua Erling, redshirt sr.

Linebacker

Kyle Thornton, redshirt jr.

Gavin Fugate, fr.

Cornerback

Chau Smith-Wade, jr.

Warren Smith, fr.

Cornerback

Cam Lampkin, redshirt sr.

Kapena Gushiken, jr.

Free safety

Sam Lockett III, redshirt sr.

Reece Sylvester, redshirt fr.

Strong safety

Jaden Hicks, redshirt soph.

Jackson Lataimua, redshirt soph.

Nickel

Dominic Tatum, redshirt sr.

Ethan O’Connor, fr.