Cougar Football Photos: WSU vs Oregon Originally published October 7, 2017 at 6:00 pm Share story By Amanda Snyder Related Stories No. 11 WSU at Oregon: Live updates, highlights as the Cougars take on the Ducks October 7, 2017 Poll: Cougars, Huskies, Seahawks: How many games will you be watching this weekend? October 6, 2017 What exactly is WSU’s Speed D? How the Cougars have risen to the top of the Pac-12’s defensive rankings October 7, 2017 Two WSU football players kicked off team after being accused of shoplifting, report says October 6, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: No. 16 Cougars rally to beat No. 5 USC Amanda Snyder: asnyder@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryNo. 11 WSU at Oregon: Live updates, highlights as the Cougars take on the Ducks
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.