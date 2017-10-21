Cougar Football Photos: WSU Cougars vs Colorado Buffaloes Originally published October 21, 2017 at 9:27 pmUpdated October 21, 2017 at 9:58 pm Photos: WSU Cougars vs Colorado BuffaloesBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: WSU Cougars upset by Cal Bears Photos: WSU pulls ahead to beat Oregon 33-10 Photos: No. 16 Cougars rally to beat No. 5 USC Related Stories Cougars Gamecenter: Live updates as No. 15 WSU tries to get back on track against Colorado No longer undefeated, can No. 15 WSU rebound from Cal loss and take care of business against Colorado? Share story By Amanda Snyder Related Stories Cougars Gamecenter: Live updates as No. 15 WSU tries to get back on track against Colorado October 21, 2017 No longer undefeated, can No. 15 WSU rebound from Cal loss and take care of business against Colorado? October 21, 2017 Poll: How will the Cougars fare in their homecoming game against Colorado? October 20, 2017 No. 15 WSU Cougars vs. Colorado: Time, TV, radio, stream, betting line, preview October 21, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: WSU Cougars upset by Cal Bears Photos: WSU pulls ahead to beat Oregon 33-10 Photos: No. 16 Cougars rally to beat No. 5 USC Amanda Snyder: asnyder@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryCougars Gamecenter: Live updates as No. 15 WSU tries to get back on track against Colorado
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.