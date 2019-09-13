By
Seattle Times photo production
Related Stories
- Anthony Gordon passes No. 20 Washington State past Houston to start season 3-0
- No. 20 WSU Cougars ready to find out what they’re made of in Friday’s test at Houston
- The man behind the mustache: Jacksonville embraces former WSU star Gardner Minshew
- Houston’s Dana Holgorsen was right down the road when Mike Leach, Hal Mumme conceived Air Raid offense
More Photo Galleries
Travis Ness: 206-464-2127 or tness@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @TravisNessMusic.