Cougar FootballSports Photos: Washington State takes on Utah Originally published November 11, 2017 at 2:21 pmUpdated November 11, 2017 at 2:25 pm Photos: Washington State takes on UtahBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: WSU Cougars vs Colorado Buffaloes Photos: WSU Cougars upset by Cal Bears Photos: WSU pulls ahead to beat Oregon 33-10 Related Stories Cougars GameCenter: Live updates as No. 19 WSU gets tough road test at Utah Playing to honor his mother, Cougars WR Tay Martin has found a home at WSU Share story By Bettina HansenSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Cougars GameCenter: Live updates as No. 19 WSU gets tough road test at Utah November 11, 2017 Playing to honor his mother, Cougars WR Tay Martin has found a home at WSU November 10, 2017 No. 19 WSU Cougars vs. Utah: Time, TV, radio, stream, betting line, preview November 9, 2017 Poll: How will the No. 9 Huskies (at Stanford) and No. 19 Cougars (at Utah) fare this week? November 9, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: WSU Cougars vs Colorado Buffaloes Photos: WSU Cougars upset by Cal Bears Photos: WSU pulls ahead to beat Oregon 33-10 Bettina Hansen View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryCougars GameCenter: Live updates as No. 19 WSU gets tough road test at Utah
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.