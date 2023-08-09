By
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners put Bryan Woo on IL, plan to call up top pitching prospect Emerson Hancock
- Seahawks practice gets chippy; rookie CB Devon Witherspoon sidelined
- Desperate after Pac-12's implosion, Stanford and California scramble for invitations from ACC, Big Ten
- Logan Gilbert's pitching, Julio Rodriguez's defense propel Mariners to 6th win in a row
- Pac-12 collapse: A five-step guide to rebuilding the conference around four remaining schools
