Washington State sixth-year senior running back Nakia Watson said it felt good to have all the years of hard work and patience pay off last season.

Finally, he got a chance to be the lead running back, and he showed he was ready for it. Despite missing a couple of games with an injury, Watson rushed for 769 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 295 yards and four more touchdowns.

Watson became the first WSU running back since Jerome Harrison in 2005 to rush for at least 100 yards in back-to-back games when he rushed for 166 yards in a win over Stanford last November, then followed that with a 116-yard rushing game in a victory over Arizona State.

“Being that guy that my teammates and my coaches can rely on, it felt really good,” Watson said.

The big performances came when Watson returned from a 2 1/2-game absence because of what was called a lower-body injury.

“I got hurt and I had to sit out and just watch my brothers go to work,” he said. “I kind of bottled up all that energy and when I came back at Stanford, I just let it out and I just happened to have great games.”

Advertising

Those were the types of games that were envisioned for Watson when he was a four-star recruit from Austin, Texas, and chose Wisconsin, long known for great running backs.

Watson played three seasons at Wisconsin, the first two behind Jonathan Taylor, who had two 2,000-yard rushing seasons as a Badger before becoming an NFL star.

Watson was part of a running back committee in the shortened 2020 season because of COVID-19, then decided to transfer after having rushed for 522 yards in his time with the Badgers.

“I felt like I would have a better opportunity to finish the goals that I had set for myself if I came to a different school,” Watson said.

Watson said even though he is from a big city, he liked the “small town vibe” in Pullman.

“The love, the family (feeling) and the brotherhood, that’s kind of what attracted me,” Watson said.

Advertising

What wasn’t different about Washington State was that Watson once again faced stiff competition, with proven running backs Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh ahead of him.

Playing behind those two, Watson rushed 36 times for 114 yards in 2021.

“It was difficult at first (not playing much), don’t get me wrong, but those were two good backs,” he said. “So I didn’t mind sitting behind them. And I definitely learned a lot from them too.

“Max was a speed back and he hit everything at 110 miles per hour, even if the hole wasn’t there. He taught me that speed kills, like speed is everything out here. … Deon taught me if there’s no hole there, you create one.”

Watson, 6 feet and 218 pounds, sees himself as a combination of the two. He has good speed, but also the size to run through contact. He was asked if he prefers running around or through a defender.

“It depends on how I’m feeling that day,” he said. “But if I had to pick, I do like contact so I would definitely say running through somebody.”

Watson, who graduated last May and is now working on a second bachelor’s degree, said his goal this season is to rush for 1,000 yards. As a sixth-year senior, he also takes seriously being a leader of the team’s running backs, and the offense as a whole.

Advertising

“I know I can use my influence on guys, and they come to me with questions,” said Watson, who is on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award that goes to the nation’s top running back. “I try to be that platform and that base for them.”

Watson said he likes what he sees from sophomore Jaylen Jenkins and redshirt freshman Djouvensky Schlenbaker, two backs who will battle Watson for playing time.

But the Cougars are expecting big things from Watson.

“People put Nakia in a box as a strong, power back,” said Washington State coach Jake Dickert. “I think he is way more than that. I was so impressed with what he did in space, his ability to catch the ball, his ability to make people miss in tight spaces. We’ve just got to keep working on the home-run hitting speed and I think he’s worked tremendously on that.

“I think he is a complete back. I just never want him to be complacent. He had the injury and he missed a couple of games, then he came back and finished really strong. I want that same chip on his shoulder and that urgency that he had last year to do great things. So far, we’ve seen that.”