A wide receiver, an offensive tackle and now an offensive guard.

Washington State’s 2021 recruiting class has picked up steam, and fast, since the Cougars got their first pledge from California receiver Orion Peters less than two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, coach Nick Rolovich got his third commitment in the class from Brock Dieu, a three-star offensive guard from Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Arizona.

If the name of the school sounds familiar to WSU fans, it’s because that’s also where redshirt freshman quarterback Gunner Cruz played before signing with the Cougars, winning an Arizona Class 3A state championship with Dieu as one of his primary blockers in 2017.

Cruz wished his former and future teammate well on Twitter not long after Dieu’s commitment, posting “Yes sir! Excited to get to play with you again big man! Congratulations! #GoCougs”

Dieu had multiple offers from teams in the Pac-12 Conference, choosing WSU over Arizona State and Oregon, and garnered tons of interest from the Ivy League, collecting offers from Harvard, Yale, Pennsylvania, Columbia, Cornell and Princeton. Other FBS offers included Boise State, Army, Air Force, Utah State, New Mexico and San Jose State.

Advertising

The 6-foot-2, 278-pound offensive guard was offered by the Cougars on April 15, per 247Sports.com — the same day he was offered by each of the five Ivy League schools mentioned above. Dieu’s recruitment picked up on March 30 and the high-school junior received 10 offers in the span of nearly two weeks.

Dieu’s primary recruiter was new offensive line coach Mark Weber and told 247Sports.com’s Blair Angulo the relationship he built with his future position coach was an important factor in the decision-making process, along with the academic program he plans to pursue in Pullman.

“I have a great relationship with (Weber), and I really like facilities there,” Dieu told Angulo. “Washington State has my major, mechanical engineering, so academically it’s all good, and overall it’s a great fit for me. It came down to talk with my family and making the choice.”