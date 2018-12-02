The Cougars narrowly missed out on going to a New Year's Six Bowl game, but their consolation prize is the chance to play a ranked Iowa State team in the Alamo Bowl instead.

There will be no New Year’s Six bowl game for the Washington State football team despite the program’s first 10-win season in 15 years.

Instead, the Cougars are headed to the Alamo Bowl, where they will play 24th-ranked Iowa State (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big 12) on Dec. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. The Alamo Bowl will kick off at 6 p.m. PT and air on ESPN.

The Cougars (10-2 overall, 7-2 Pac-12) finished No. 13 in the final edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, eliminating the possibility of an appearance in one of the prestigious New Year’s Six bowl games. The NY6 games – the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Peach Bowl, Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl – take the top 12 teams in the country.

The Cyclones are coming off a strong season that included back-to-back upset wins over then-No. 25 Oklahoma State, and then-No. 6 West Virginia in October. They finished third in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma and Texas.

The Alamo Bowl will be Iowa State’s second consecutive bowl game, after the Cyclones 20th-ranked Memphis in the Autozone Liberty Bowl last year, Matt Campbell’s season season as head coach.

WSU (10-2, 7-2) dropped five places from No. 8 to No. 13 last week following a loss to Washington in the Apple Cup and stayed stagnant when the final rankings were unveiled Sunday morning on the College Football Playoff show.

Florida (9-3), LSU (9-3) and Penn State (9-3) all ended the year with one more loss and one fewer win than WSU, but finished ahead of the Cougars in the final CFP rankings – at No. 10, No. 11 and No. 12 respectively.

No. 9 Washington (10-3) and No. 17 Utah (9-4) were the only other Pac-12 teams to wind up in the final CFP rankings. By virtue of beating the Utes 10-3 in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game, the Huskies will face No. 6 Ohio State in their first Rose Bowl appearance in 18 years.

The Cougars stayed in front of Penn State and kept their place at No. 12 in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 rankings. UW moved up one spot to No. 9 and Utah fell three spots to No. 20 after the Pac-12 championship game.