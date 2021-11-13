EUGENE, Ore. — Facing a surging opponent in a must-win scenario, Oregon delivered.

The No. 3 Ducks answered a considerable challenge from Washington State, keeping their hopes for a College Football Playoff berth alive by turning back the scrappy Cougars in a 38-24 victory Saturday at a rocking Autzen Stadium.

The two-score win doesn’t reflect how close the contest actually was.

The Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) had an opportunity to close the door early in the fourth on a methodical drive. Elusive quarterback Anthony Brown tried to muscle his way across the plane from 10 yards out, but WSU safety George Hicks III ripped the ball away at the 1, and corner Jaylen Watson picked it up and raced to midfield to set up an eventual field goal, which trimmed UO’s lead to 24-17 with 8:31 to play.

Yet as they’d done all night, the Ducks banked on the ground game to answer WSU’s test, closing the door on rumblings of a Coug comeback when backup running back Byron Cardwell raced 27 yards up the middle for a score.

Duck corner Bryan Addison picked off WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura on a last-ditch drive to seal it, and Cardwell scored again in garbage time. The Cougars tallied an insignificant TD with nine seconds left when de Laura connected with Travell Harris.

Oregon took control at the line of scrimmage to build an early 14-0 lead, which had slipped away by halftime.

But the Ducks rebounded in the third quarter, fashioning breathing room by outscoring the Cougars 10-0.

They shifted the momentum back to the home side behind slippery ball-carrying from Brown, who logged 123 of the Ducks’ 306 rushing yards and passed an efficient 17 of 22 for 135 yards. He soared through the air on a 17-yard keeper, touching the pylon with the ball for a touchdown in the third.

UO’s defense shut down two Cougars drives in the quarter and extended its lead to 10 on a long drive that ended with a field goal, during which Brown scampered for 51 yards.

De Laura passed 20 of 36 for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cougars (5-5, 4-3) were held to 91 rushing yards — counting the 39 in their last drive. Probable first-round NFL draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, an Oregon edge-rusher, posted a pair of sacks and made life miserable in the pocket for de Laura.

WSU slot Travell Harris posted 109 yards on eight catches, including a 39-yarder after Watson’s fourth-quarter fumble return to put WSU in the red zone. A Thibodeaux sack fizzled that series.

Standout UO tailback Travis Dye recorded 113 yards and two scores from scrimmage as the Ducks outgained WSU 442-369.

The Cougars started with a bang when de Laura connected with Calvin Jackson Jr. — who’d gotten behind the UO coverage down the seams — for a 70-yard gain on the second play of the game.

Jackson stepped out of bounds at the Ducks’ 7. A play later, de Laura scrambled toward the end zone but absorbed a hard hit as he stretched toward the pylon and fumbled the ball out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.

It seemed as though that sequence demoralized WSU early.

Oregon leaned on keepers from Brown and balanced back Dye to rip the Cougars on consecutive drives late in the first quarter, opening a 14-0 lead after Dye slipped out of the backfield for an 11-yard touchdown catch at 2:04.

Defensively, WSU was getting gouged up the gut, and offensively, the Cougs couldn’t afford to hang onto the ball too long in the backfield against UO’s formidable defensive front.

It felt like the momentum was wholly in the Ducks’ favor until a fortuitous play a few minutes into the second period, when Dye bumped into his own lineman and fumbled. Coug corner Jaylen Watson scooped up the loose ball to supply a dragging WSU team with some life.

De Laura began to work quickly from his pocket, opting to either sling it to his first look or scramble outside. The Cougars kept Oregon honest with the occasional bounce-out zone run.

Thirty receiving yards from slot Travell Harris set up De’Zhaun Stribling’s 14-yard slant touchdown with 6:52 left until halftime, and after a sack from edge Brennan Jackson killed the ensuing Duck drive, de Laura guided a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive featuring a collection of quick screens, outside runs, deep tries and well-placed out-route balls.

De Laura capped the series with a short TD run, in which he faked defenders with a pump-fake pitch before diving in to make it 14-all with 11 seconds until the break.

WSU forced three three-and-outs in the first half and had a 73-yard advantage in total offense.