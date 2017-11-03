Breaking down the WSU-Stanford matchup. Here's what the Cougars will have to do to win on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Fox.

No. 25 Cougars (7-2 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) vs. No. 18 Stanford 6-2, 5-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Martin Stadium, Pullman, Wash.

TV: FOX

Radio: 710AM

Stream: FoxSportsGo.com

Line: WSU (-2.5)

WSU Players to Watch

QB Luke Falk – 23 TD

RB Jamal Morrow – 8 TD

WR Tavares Martin Jr.—7 TD

LB Jahad Woods – 7.5 TFL

SS Jalen Thompson—52 tackles

Stanford Players to Watch

QB K.J. Costello – 64.2 completion pct.

RB Bryce Love – 198.1 rush ypg

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside – 5 TD

DT Harrison Phillips – 7.5 TFL

S Justin Reid – 5 INT

WSU’s Keys to the Game

Falk needs to be efficient and decisive

Senior quarterback Luke Falk earned the starting nod from Mike Leach, but whether or not he finishes against the Cardinal is up to him. Falk started slow last week and was benched for Tyler Hilinski, who fired up the offense and engineered four touchdown drives – though, that came with four picks. Falk needs to get the offense clicking early in the game, make quick decisions, be aggressive and get the chains moving.

Defense must stay disciplined

Last week, the Cougars’ defense was embarrassed by Khalil Tate and the Arizona offense, which scored 51 points, and killed WSU with big plays – cranking out 11 plays of 20 or more yards. This week, Leach has preached that his defenders need to be practice more eye discipline, stay in their gaps and refrain from over pursuing Stanford running back Bryce Love. Easier said than done, of course. Still, the game could hinge of WSU’s ability to slow down Love, who leads the nation with 198.1 rush yards per game.

Pick on the Stanford secondary

Stanford lost cornerback Alijah Holder for the season after he sustained a knee injury in last week’s win over Oregon State. Holder’s replacement, senior Alameen Murphy, is a seasoned backup who has played in 35 career games, so he’s no slouch. But the Cougars’ deep receiving corps should measure up favorably if Falk can get the vertical pass game going.

Harass K.J. Costello

Costello, a sophomore, will be making his second career start for the Cardinal. He’s got a higher ceiling than Keller Chryst, and he’s 1-0 this season after leading Stanford to a win over Arizona State. Costello has played in five games this year and completed 43 of 67 passes for 492 yards and four touchdowns. However, he’s much less experienced than Chryst, who has started 13 of Stanford’s last 14 games, and WSU’s defense, with its penchant for stemming and stunting could cause some hesitation. If the Cougars’ pass rush can keep Costello from getting comfortable and render Stanford one-dimensional, that will help tremendously.

Prediction: WSU 34, Stanford 31