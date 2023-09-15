PULLMAN — Through two games this fall, Washington State’s offense has blossomed into lots of things: electric and compelling, entertaining and creative. It may not be a machine, but zoom in a little and you see it coming close.

“I think it just shows the mindset of the offense,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said last week, after his team toppled Wisconsin. “And I thought (Cam Ward) did a good job finding different ways. We had some success going empty a little bit. But when it was gut check time, we put it in (Ward’s) hands and he made the dang plays.”

Good luck finding much fault in the performance of Ward, who has flourished into one of the country’s best signal-callers this year, and that of his receivers, who have proved sure-handed and elusive in the open field. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle may only be 27 years old, but so far, he’s operated with the acumen of a coordinator twice his age.

When No. 23 WSU hosts Northern Colorado this weekend, the Cougars will get a chance to sharpen the one part of their offense that has dawdled: The run game.

After two games, Washington State’s leading rusher is Ward, its quarterback. He’s quick, and he’s developed quite the knack for scrambling at the right times, but nobody on the Cougars’ coaching staff wants Ward to be their top rusher. They would rather those honors go to their running backs, Nakia Watson and Jaylen Jenkins, that way Ward can narrow his focus.

Advertising

So far, he hasn’t gotten the opportunity. On Sept. 2, in WSU’s season-opening win over Colorado State, Watson and Jenkins teamed up for 14 carries for 26 yards. Last week, in their club’s victory over Wisconsin, they managed just 13 attempts for 36 yards. Add those up and you get a grisly result: 27 carries for 62 yards. That comes out to an average of 2.3 yards per rush.

Part of the problem is baked into the Cougars’ approach on offense. Theirs is an Air Raid offense, and it has been a long time, so they’ve assembled personnel accordingly. WSU’s offensive linemen are far better at pass-protecting than run blocking. Coaches recruited those guys for a reason. They needed linemen best suited for their team’s pass-heavy offense.

Across these first two games of the season, the Cougs have mitigated the issue. Ward has electrified his team’s offense, which has looked impeccable thanks to receivers like Lincoln Victor, Kyle Williams and even tight ends like Cooper Mathers and Billy Riviere III. They want to pass. They have been largely successful thus far.

“I think eventually, through that tough Pac-12 slate that we talked about, you cannot be one-dimensional,” Dickert said.

Which is why it’s so important for the Cougs to find another dimension to their offense on Saturday. Northern Colorado profiles as a team that will give Washington State a chance to do just that, to carve open running lanes for Watson and Jenkins and allow them to find some rhythm.

The Bears have shown as much through their first two games of the season. Under first-year head coach Ed Lamb, the former special-teams coordinator at BYU, Northern Colorado has allowed these rushing totals: 268 in a 31-11 loss to Abilene Christian, then 235 in a 42-7 setback to Incarnate Word, ranked No. 10 in the FCS.

Advertising

The Bears have collected just two sacks this season. Their defense has yielded an average of 251 rushing yards per game. They’ve given up six rushing touchdowns. That could well change on Saturday — they play the games for a reason, after all — but this projects as a chance for the Cougs’ offensive line and running backs to get back on track.

“We can perceive our opponent a certain way,” Dickert said, “but really good teams go out there and attack it and live to a standard. And best is our standard around here. So that’s how we’re gonna attack an aggressive week of practice. We have a lot to get better at. We’re gonna respect Northern Colorado to come in here, and they wanna get the win, and we’ve gotta go show who we are — and do it for 60 minutes.”

Washington State will be down a weapon on offense. That’s receiver DT Sheffield, who has left the program, Dickert said on Monday. In his place will be Isaiah Hamilton, a transfer from San Jose State, and he’ll get a chance to make his first receptions of the season.

As important as that will be for the Cougs, perhaps even more important will be kicking their rushing attack into gear. Think about this stat: Washington State has actually been fairly balanced on offense so far, passing on 55% of its plays and rushing on 44%, but it’s only managed 2.5 yards per rush. The Cougs do have four rushing touchdowns, but they scored two from one yard out.

If they can get creative on offense and pave the way for Watson and Jenkins to find rhythms, their offense will become even more difficult to predict. Washington State has found ways around that so far, but when No. 16 Oregon State comes to town on Sept. 23, the Cougars may not have such an easy time leaning on the pass.

This is the perfect chance for them to balance things out, in other words.

“I think we do have a mature team,” Dickert said, “and I think after a big win, are you still hungry? Are you full? I know I digested that win and I’m starving again. So they need to be the same way. That’s what good teams do. And like I said, this is another step in our journey, and we need to make sure we take it that way.”