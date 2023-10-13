PULLMAN — Ray Brown had cookies to focus on. As Arizona fell to USC in triple overtime last weekend, Washington State’s cornerbacks coach paid no attention. Instead, back home on the Palouse, he was trying to get his daughter to make him cookies.

“Cookies are always good,” Brown laughed.

It sounds like a funny anecdote, and perhaps it is. For Brown, though, it’s part of the way he separates work and life. When he’s away from the office, he leaves work behind, focusing on life with his wife, Amber, and three children, Gavin, Rylin and Peyton.

“And then when we get to the office,” Brown said, “It’s all work.”

This week for WSU, the work revolves around Arizona, which comes to town for a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Gesa Field.

The No. 19 Cougars are coming off their first loss of the season, a road setback to UCLA, which used a vicious pass rush to disrupt quarterback Cam Ward and force WSU’s offense to look mortal for the first time all season. Washington State came away with two main lessons: It needs to protect Ward better, and it needs to run the ball better.

The good news for the Cougars is the Wildcats profile as an easier opponent, at least on that front. Their pass rush ranks second-to-last in the Pac-12, according to Pro Football Focus, and their run defense ranks seventh. In each of its three losses this year, Arizona has yielded 30-plus points.

Advertising

There may be no better news for Ward and Washington State, which needs its offense to get going in the worst way. Last week, Ward tossed his first two interceptions of the season, spoiling what had been an electric start. With time to sit back and throw, Ward has completed 77% of his passes for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns. He figures to see more of those opportunities this weekend.

Still, he knows he needs to be better against pressure and without it. In the loss to UCLA, Ward held on to the ball too long on occasions, leading to a sack in one instance and general confusion in others. There was plenty of blame to go around after that game. Ward accepted most of it.

“I think every piece of our offense owned that this morning,” WSU head coach Jake Dickert said. “I think that was pretty clear to see when we watched the film. Cam and his progressions, yes, I gotta get it from here to here, and I gotta go through that quickly. I gotta stand in there and take some shots.

“Our aim points at the offensive line and being tough and physical enough to finish, and then running the correct routes and being in the right spots at times. So it was multi-level. That’s what I thought after the game, and that’s what the tape really showed on offense.”

Can the Cougars bounce back on offense this weekend? Much of that will depend on the fate of their offensive line, which slogged through its worst showing of the year against UCLA. Arizona doesn’t have that caliber of pass rush, but the Wildcats do have edge Taylor Upshaw, who has totaled 14 pressures this season: Four sacks, four hits and six hurries. Arizona also utilizes edge Isaiah Ward, who has logged two sacks and 10 hurries.

The Wildcats won’t just blitz Ward. They’ll attack him by taking a page out of the Bruins’ book and rolling out what they call their “dollar” package, inserting two nickelbacks onto the field to drop more in coverage and blanket the Cougs’ wide receivers. For Arizona, the extra man this season has recently been Martell Irby, who is PFF’s highest-graded Arizona defender at 82.2 overall.

Advertising

“They’re playing physical at the line of scrimmage, and they’re playing attacking,” Dickert said. “That’s the way that they play, and they kinda live and die by that, and we gotta be ready. So far, they’ve had a really efficient defensive season. So we gotta be ready to go.”

So will the Cougs’ defense, which will get one of two quarterbacks: Jayden de Laura, the former WSU quarterback who is nursing an injury, or redshirt freshman Noah Fifita, who stole the show last week with a five-touchdown outing in a loss to USC. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch told reporters de Laura will start if he’s 100% healthy — but that’s a big if, forcing WSU to prepare for both.

What’s the difference? To Dickert, it involves each quarterback’s pocket presence. de Laura makes like Ward and escapes pressure like a magician — “Houdini,” Brown called Ward — while Fifita prefers to sit back and dice defenses up in the pocket.

“I think they’re both very talented,” Dickert said. “They both can really throw the ball, and they’re both operating at high levels. So prepare for both of them, but you don’t see a drop off at all with the young kid (Fifita) in there.”

For that reason, the onus will be on Washington State’s defense: Its secondary to force a takeaway, like it has in three games this season, and its defensive line to get pressure on whoever is taking snaps. As usual, those responsibilities will go to WSU edges Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson, who last week combined for 13 total pressures — seven for Stone, six for Jackson.

Their jobs might change depending on which quarterback Arizona rolls with — against de Laura, who the Cougs picked off four times in last season’s game, they might have to stay with the play longer than against Fifita — but they’ve provided such consistent pass rush that their individual matchups haven’t always mattered.

Win this one and maybe they’ll get a cookie from Brown’s daughter.